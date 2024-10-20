Introduction to Joints quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Joints quiz #2
What part of the radius articulates with the humerus?
The head of the radiusWhat is the name of the connective tissue membrane found lining the joint cavities?
Synovial membraneThe epiphyseal plate in a growing bone is an example of what type of joint?
A synchondrosis, which is a type of cartilaginous jointWhich of the following bones is a carpal bone? a) Scaphoid b) Talus c) Calcaneus d) Navicular
a) ScaphoidIn a ball and socket shoulder joint, which bones are involved?
The humerus and the scapulaEach wrist contains how many carpal bones?
EightWhat part of the humerus articulates with the scapula to form the shoulder joint?
The head of the humerus