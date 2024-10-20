Skip to main content
Introduction to Joints quiz #2 Flashcards

Introduction to Joints quiz #2
  • What part of the radius articulates with the humerus?
    The head of the radius
  • What is the name of the connective tissue membrane found lining the joint cavities?
    Synovial membrane
  • The epiphyseal plate in a growing bone is an example of what type of joint?
    A synchondrosis, which is a type of cartilaginous joint
  • Which of the following bones is a carpal bone? a) Scaphoid b) Talus c) Calcaneus d) Navicular
    a) Scaphoid
  • In a ball and socket shoulder joint, which bones are involved?
    The humerus and the scapula
  • Each wrist contains how many carpal bones?
    Eight
  • What part of the humerus articulates with the scapula to form the shoulder joint?
    The head of the humerus