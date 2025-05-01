Introduction to Joints quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to Joints quiz #3
What are the two essential functions of joints in the human body?
Joints facilitate skeletal mobility (movement) and provide structural stability.Why are joints with greater mobility more prone to injury?
Joints with greater mobility are less stable, making them more susceptible to injuries.What is the scientific study of joints called?
The scientific study of joints is called arthrology.What are the three functional classes of joints?
The three functional classes of joints are synarthroses (immovable), amphiarthroses (slightly movable), and diarthroses (freely movable).What is an amphiarthrosis joint?
An amphiarthrosis is a slightly movable joint that allows for limited movement.What are the three structural classes of joints?
The three structural classes of joints are fibrous joints, cartilaginous joints, and synovial joints.What are the two types of cartilaginous joints?
The two types of cartilaginous joints are synchondroses and symphyses.Which structural class of joint is always classified as a diarthrosis?
Synovial joints are always classified as diarthroses.Which type of fibrous joint is classified as a synarthrosis?
Sutures and gomphoses are fibrous joints classified as synarthroses (immovable).Which type of cartilaginous joint is classified as a synarthrosis?
Synchondroses are cartilaginous joints classified as synarthroses (immovable).What are the main types of synovial joints?
The main types of synovial joints are plane, hinge, pivot, condylar, saddle, and ball-and-socket joints.What is the function of tendons in joints?
Tendons connect muscle to bone and help facilitate movement at joints.Why are tooth-to-bone connections considered joints?
Tooth-to-bone connections are considered joints because they are contact points between a bone and a tooth.Which joint is an example of a highly mobile but less stable joint?
The shoulder joint is highly mobile but less stable.What is the root word 'arthro-' used to refer to?
The root 'arthro-' refers to joints.What is the main difference between structural and functional classification of joints?
Structural classification is based on the material binding the bones and the presence of a joint cavity, while functional classification is based on the amount of movement allowed.What is a gomphosis joint?
A gomphosis is a fibrous joint that connects a tooth to its socket in the jawbone, classified as a synarthrosis.What is a synchondrosis joint?
A synchondrosis is a cartilaginous joint where bones are joined by hyaline cartilage, classified as a synarthrosis (immovable).What is the main characteristic of synovial joints?
Synovial joints have a joint cavity filled with synovial fluid and allow free movement.Which type of joint allows the greatest range of movement?
Diarthroses (synovial joints) allow the greatest range of movement.What is the main function of synarthroses?
Synarthroses provide stability by preventing movement between bones.How do the structural and functional classifications of joints overlap?
Certain structural types correspond to specific functional classes; for example, sutures (fibrous) are synarthroses, and synovial joints are diarthroses.What is the role of muscles in joint function?
Muscles contract to move bones at joints, enabling movement.What is the importance of joint stability?
Joint stability is important for maintaining posture and preventing dislocation or injury.What is an example of a joint with little movement?
The symphysis pubis is an example of a joint with little movement (amphiarthrosis).What is an example of an immovable joint?
The sutures between skull bones are examples of immovable joints (synarthroses).What is the function of hyaline cartilage in joints?
Hyaline cartilage reduces friction and absorbs shock at the ends of bones in joints.What is the function of the shoulder joint?
The shoulder joint allows a wide range of movement for the upper limb but is less stable.What is the function of the jaw joint?
The jaw joint (temporomandibular joint) allows movement for chewing and speaking.What is the function of the ankle joint?
The ankle joint allows movement of the foot for walking, running, and balance.What is the function of the hip joint?
The hip joint allows movement of the thigh in multiple directions and supports body weight.What is the function of the wrist joint?
The wrist joint allows movement of the hand in various directions.What is the function of the costal cartilage joints?
Costal cartilage joints connect the ribs to the sternum, allowing slight movement during breathing.What is the function of the pubic symphysis?
The pubic symphysis allows slight movement between the two pubic bones, important during childbirth.What is the function of the intervertebral discs?
Intervertebral discs act as fibrocartilaginous joints that cushion and allow slight movement between vertebrae.What is the function of the acromioclavicular joint?
The acromioclavicular joint allows movement of the shoulder girdle.What is the function of the sacroiliac joint?
The sacroiliac joint connects the spine to the pelvis and allows limited movement.What is the function of the sternoclavicular joint?
The sternoclavicular joint allows movement of the clavicle and supports shoulder movement.What is the function of the temporomandibular joint?
The temporomandibular joint allows movement of the jaw for chewing and speaking.What is the function of the atlantoaxial joint?
The atlantoaxial joint allows rotation of the head.