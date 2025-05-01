Skip to main content
Introduction to Joints quiz #3 Flashcards

Introduction to Joints quiz #3
  • What are the two essential functions of joints in the human body?
    Joints facilitate skeletal mobility (movement) and provide structural stability.
  • Why are joints with greater mobility more prone to injury?
    Joints with greater mobility are less stable, making them more susceptible to injuries.
  • What is the scientific study of joints called?
    The scientific study of joints is called arthrology.
  • What are the three functional classes of joints?
    The three functional classes of joints are synarthroses (immovable), amphiarthroses (slightly movable), and diarthroses (freely movable).
  • What is an amphiarthrosis joint?
    An amphiarthrosis is a slightly movable joint that allows for limited movement.
  • What are the three structural classes of joints?
    The three structural classes of joints are fibrous joints, cartilaginous joints, and synovial joints.
  • What are the two types of cartilaginous joints?
    The two types of cartilaginous joints are synchondroses and symphyses.
  • Which structural class of joint is always classified as a diarthrosis?
    Synovial joints are always classified as diarthroses.
  • Which type of fibrous joint is classified as a synarthrosis?
    Sutures and gomphoses are fibrous joints classified as synarthroses (immovable).
  • Which type of cartilaginous joint is classified as a synarthrosis?
    Synchondroses are cartilaginous joints classified as synarthroses (immovable).
  • What are the main types of synovial joints?
    The main types of synovial joints are plane, hinge, pivot, condylar, saddle, and ball-and-socket joints.
  • What is the function of tendons in joints?
    Tendons connect muscle to bone and help facilitate movement at joints.
  • Why are tooth-to-bone connections considered joints?
    Tooth-to-bone connections are considered joints because they are contact points between a bone and a tooth.
  • Which joint is an example of a highly mobile but less stable joint?
    The shoulder joint is highly mobile but less stable.
  • What is the root word 'arthro-' used to refer to?
    The root 'arthro-' refers to joints.
  • What is the main difference between structural and functional classification of joints?
    Structural classification is based on the material binding the bones and the presence of a joint cavity, while functional classification is based on the amount of movement allowed.
  • What is a gomphosis joint?
    A gomphosis is a fibrous joint that connects a tooth to its socket in the jawbone, classified as a synarthrosis.
  • What is a synchondrosis joint?
    A synchondrosis is a cartilaginous joint where bones are joined by hyaline cartilage, classified as a synarthrosis (immovable).
  • What is the main characteristic of synovial joints?
    Synovial joints have a joint cavity filled with synovial fluid and allow free movement.
  • Which type of joint allows the greatest range of movement?
    Diarthroses (synovial joints) allow the greatest range of movement.
  • What is the main function of synarthroses?
    Synarthroses provide stability by preventing movement between bones.
  • How do the structural and functional classifications of joints overlap?
    Certain structural types correspond to specific functional classes; for example, sutures (fibrous) are synarthroses, and synovial joints are diarthroses.
  • What is the role of muscles in joint function?
    Muscles contract to move bones at joints, enabling movement.
  • What is the importance of joint stability?
    Joint stability is important for maintaining posture and preventing dislocation or injury.
  • What is an example of a joint with little movement?
    The symphysis pubis is an example of a joint with little movement (amphiarthrosis).
  • What is an example of an immovable joint?
    The sutures between skull bones are examples of immovable joints (synarthroses).
  • What is the function of hyaline cartilage in joints?
    Hyaline cartilage reduces friction and absorbs shock at the ends of bones in joints.
  • What is the function of the shoulder joint?
    The shoulder joint allows a wide range of movement for the upper limb but is less stable.
  • What is the function of the jaw joint?
    The jaw joint (temporomandibular joint) allows movement for chewing and speaking.
  • What is the function of the ankle joint?
    The ankle joint allows movement of the foot for walking, running, and balance.
  • What is the function of the hip joint?
    The hip joint allows movement of the thigh in multiple directions and supports body weight.
  • What is the function of the wrist joint?
    The wrist joint allows movement of the hand in various directions.
  • What is the function of the costal cartilage joints?
    Costal cartilage joints connect the ribs to the sternum, allowing slight movement during breathing.
  • What is the function of the pubic symphysis?
    The pubic symphysis allows slight movement between the two pubic bones, important during childbirth.
  • What is the function of the intervertebral discs?
    Intervertebral discs act as fibrocartilaginous joints that cushion and allow slight movement between vertebrae.
  • What is the function of the acromioclavicular joint?
    The acromioclavicular joint allows movement of the shoulder girdle.
  • What is the function of the sacroiliac joint?
    The sacroiliac joint connects the spine to the pelvis and allows limited movement.
  • What is the function of the sternoclavicular joint?
    The sternoclavicular joint allows movement of the clavicle and supports shoulder movement.
  • What is the function of the temporomandibular joint?
    The temporomandibular joint allows movement of the jaw for chewing and speaking.
  • What is the function of the atlantoaxial joint?
    The atlantoaxial joint allows rotation of the head.