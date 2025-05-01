Introduction to Joints quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are the two essential functions of joints in the human body? Joints facilitate skeletal mobility (movement) and provide structural stability.

Why are joints with greater mobility more prone to injury? Joints with greater mobility are less stable, making them more susceptible to injuries.

What is the scientific study of joints called? The scientific study of joints is called arthrology.

What are the three functional classes of joints? The three functional classes of joints are synarthroses (immovable), amphiarthroses (slightly movable), and diarthroses (freely movable).

What is an amphiarthrosis joint? An amphiarthrosis is a slightly movable joint that allows for limited movement.

What are the three structural classes of joints? The three structural classes of joints are fibrous joints, cartilaginous joints, and synovial joints.