Introduction to Joints quiz #4 Flashcards

What is the function of the radioulnar joint? The radioulnar joint allows rotation of the forearm (pronation and supination).

What is the function of the carpometacarpal joint of the thumb? The carpometacarpal joint of the thumb allows opposition, enabling grasping and manipulation.

What is the function of the metacarpophalangeal joints? Metacarpophalangeal joints allow flexion, extension, abduction, and adduction of the fingers.

What is the function of the tarsometatarsal joints? Tarsometatarsal joints allow slight movement and flexibility in the foot.

What is the function of the intertarsal joints? Intertarsal joints allow gliding movements between the tarsal bones of the foot.

What is the function of the intercarpal joints? Intercarpal joints allow gliding movements between the carpal bones of the wrist.