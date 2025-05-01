Introduction to Joints quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to Joints quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/18
What is the function of the radioulnar joint?
The radioulnar joint allows rotation of the forearm (pronation and supination).What is the function of the carpometacarpal joint of the thumb?
The carpometacarpal joint of the thumb allows opposition, enabling grasping and manipulation.What is the function of the metacarpophalangeal joints?
Metacarpophalangeal joints allow flexion, extension, abduction, and adduction of the fingers.What is the function of the tarsometatarsal joints?
Tarsometatarsal joints allow slight movement and flexibility in the foot.What is the function of the intertarsal joints?
Intertarsal joints allow gliding movements between the tarsal bones of the foot.What is the function of the intercarpal joints?
Intercarpal joints allow gliding movements between the carpal bones of the wrist.What is the function of the subtalar joint?
The subtalar joint allows inversion and eversion of the foot.What is the function of the patellofemoral joint?
The patellofemoral joint allows movement of the kneecap over the femur, aiding knee extension.What is the function of the tibiofibular joint?
The tibiofibular joint allows slight movement and stability between the tibia and fibula.What is the function of the sternocostal joints?
Sternocostal joints connect the ribs to the sternum, allowing slight movement during respiration.What is the function of the lumbosacral joint?
The lumbosacral joint connects the lumbar spine to the sacrum, allowing movement and supporting body weight.What is the function of the zygapophyseal (facet) joints?
Zygapophyseal joints allow movement and flexibility of the vertebral column.What is the function of the manubriosternal joint?
The manubriosternal joint allows slight movement between the manubrium and body of the sternum.What is the function of the costovertebral joints?
Costovertebral joints connect the ribs to the vertebrae, allowing movement during breathing.What is the function of the costotransverse joints?
Costotransverse joints connect the ribs to the transverse processes of vertebrae, allowing movement during respiration.What is the function of the sacrococcygeal joint?
The sacrococcygeal joint allows slight movement between the sacrum and coccyx.What is the function of the intermetatarsal joints?
Intermetatarsal joints allow slight movement and flexibility between the metatarsal bones of the foot.What is the function of the intermetacarpal joints?
Intermetacarpal joints allow slight movement and flexibility between the metacarpal bones of the hand.