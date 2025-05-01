Skip to main content
Introduction to Joints quiz #4 Flashcards

Introduction to Joints quiz #4
  • What is the function of the radioulnar joint?
    The radioulnar joint allows rotation of the forearm (pronation and supination).
  • What is the function of the carpometacarpal joint of the thumb?
    The carpometacarpal joint of the thumb allows opposition, enabling grasping and manipulation.
  • What is the function of the metacarpophalangeal joints?
    Metacarpophalangeal joints allow flexion, extension, abduction, and adduction of the fingers.
  • What is the function of the tarsometatarsal joints?
    Tarsometatarsal joints allow slight movement and flexibility in the foot.
  • What is the function of the intertarsal joints?
    Intertarsal joints allow gliding movements between the tarsal bones of the foot.
  • What is the function of the intercarpal joints?
    Intercarpal joints allow gliding movements between the carpal bones of the wrist.
  • What is the function of the subtalar joint?
    The subtalar joint allows inversion and eversion of the foot.
  • What is the function of the patellofemoral joint?
    The patellofemoral joint allows movement of the kneecap over the femur, aiding knee extension.
  • What is the function of the tibiofibular joint?
    The tibiofibular joint allows slight movement and stability between the tibia and fibula.
  • What is the function of the sternocostal joints?
    Sternocostal joints connect the ribs to the sternum, allowing slight movement during respiration.
  • What is the function of the lumbosacral joint?
    The lumbosacral joint connects the lumbar spine to the sacrum, allowing movement and supporting body weight.
  • What is the function of the zygapophyseal (facet) joints?
    Zygapophyseal joints allow movement and flexibility of the vertebral column.
  • What is the function of the manubriosternal joint?
    The manubriosternal joint allows slight movement between the manubrium and body of the sternum.
  • What is the function of the costovertebral joints?
    Costovertebral joints connect the ribs to the vertebrae, allowing movement during breathing.
  • What is the function of the costotransverse joints?
    Costotransverse joints connect the ribs to the transverse processes of vertebrae, allowing movement during respiration.
  • What is the function of the sacrococcygeal joint?
    The sacrococcygeal joint allows slight movement between the sacrum and coccyx.
  • What is the function of the intermetatarsal joints?
    Intermetatarsal joints allow slight movement and flexibility between the metatarsal bones of the foot.
  • What is the function of the intermetacarpal joints?
    Intermetacarpal joints allow slight movement and flexibility between the metacarpal bones of the hand.