Introduction to Membrane Transport quiz Flashcards

What role do root hairs play in the absorption and transport of water and minerals?
Root hairs increase the surface area of roots, enhancing the absorption of water and minerals from the soil.
Which of the following medication routes has the slowest rate of absorption? A) Intravenous B) Intramuscular C) Subcutaneous D) Oral
D) Oral
What is a function of transverse tubules in muscle cells?
Transverse tubules help transmit the action potential deep into the muscle cell, facilitating contraction.
Why are ion channels necessary to transport ions into or out of a cell?
Ion channels are necessary because ions are charged and cannot freely diffuse across the hydrophobic lipid bilayer of the cell membrane.
Which of the following statements is true about the glycocalyx? A) It is involved in cell recognition B) It is a lipid layer C) It is impermeable to water D) It is found inside the cell
A) It is involved in cell recognition
Plasma transports which of the following? A) Oxygen B) Nutrients C) Hormones D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which drug route involves placing a tablet under the tongue?
Sublingual administration
How does the malachite green stain enter an endospore?
Malachite green penetrates the endospore through heat, which allows the dye to enter and stain the spore.
Which of the following accurately describes the direction phloem sap can flow? A) Only upward B) Only downward C) Both upward and downward D) Only horizontally
C) Both upward and downward
What are the purposes of administering hypertonic IV solutions? Select all that apply. A) To reduce edema B) To increase blood pressure C) To hydrate cells D) To decrease blood volume
A) To reduce edema, B) To increase blood pressure
How do gated channels function in membrane transport?
Gated channels open or close in response to specific stimuli, allowing selective passage of ions or molecules across the membrane.
Which type of membrane lines body tracts that open to the exterior environment?
Mucous membranes
Which of the following statements concerning the production of envelope proteins is true? A) They are synthesized in the cytoplasm B) They are synthesized in the endoplasmic reticulum C) They are synthesized in the nucleus D) They are synthesized in the Golgi apparatus
B) They are synthesized in the endoplasmic reticulum
What property of steroid hormones allows them to cross the phospholipid bilayer?
Steroid hormones are nonpolar and hydrophobic, allowing them to freely diffuse across the phospholipid bilayer.
What powers the sodium-glucose symporter?
The sodium-glucose symporter is powered by the sodium gradient created by the sodium-potassium pump.
What is the term that describes the pressure of cytoplasm pushing out against the cell membrane?
Turgor pressure
Which subunit of a heterotrimeric G protein binds GTP?
The alpha subunit
Which viral receptor is involved in HIV attachment to the host cell?
CD4 receptor
How should a nurse prepare a suspension before administration?
A nurse should shake the suspension well to ensure even distribution of the particles before administration.
What process permits absorption of glucose into cells?
Facilitated diffusion via glucose transporters
Where can the site for the binding of regulatory proteins be found?
The site for the binding of regulatory proteins can be found on the cell membrane or within the cell, depending on the protein's function.