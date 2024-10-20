Introduction to Muscle Tissue definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Muscle tissue Specialized for contraction, essential for body movements, composed of myocytes.

Myocytes Muscle cells that use ATP to generate contraction force, also known as muscle fibers.

ATP Energy molecule used by myocytes to generate contraction force.

Myofilaments Protein filaments in muscle cells that allow for muscle contraction.

Vascularization Presence of numerous blood vessels in muscle tissue to supply nutrients and remove waste.

Glucose Sugar provided by blood vessels, used as energy for muscle contractions.

Oxygen Gas supplied by blood vessels, essential for muscle contractions.

Carbon dioxide Waste product removed from muscle tissue by blood vessels.

Skeletal muscle Type of muscle tissue responsible for voluntary movements, characterized by tightly packed cells.

Cardiac muscle Type of muscle tissue found in the heart, responsible for pumping blood.

Smooth muscle Type of muscle tissue found in walls of organs, responsible for involuntary movements.

Contractile force Force generated by tightly packed muscle cells, critical for body movements.

Protein filaments Structures within muscle cells that slide past each other to enable contraction.

Epithelial tissue Tissue type with tightly packed cells, similar to muscle tissue in structure.