Introduction to Muscle Tissue definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Muscle Tissue definitions
- Muscle tissueSpecialized for contraction, essential for body movements, composed of myocytes.
- MyocytesMuscle cells that use ATP to generate contraction force, also known as muscle fibers.
- ATPEnergy molecule used by myocytes to generate contraction force.
- MyofilamentsProtein filaments in muscle cells that allow for muscle contraction.
- VascularizationPresence of numerous blood vessels in muscle tissue to supply nutrients and remove waste.
- GlucoseSugar provided by blood vessels, used as energy for muscle contractions.
- OxygenGas supplied by blood vessels, essential for muscle contractions.
- Carbon dioxideWaste product removed from muscle tissue by blood vessels.
- Skeletal muscleType of muscle tissue responsible for voluntary movements, characterized by tightly packed cells.
- Cardiac muscleType of muscle tissue found in the heart, responsible for pumping blood.
- Smooth muscleType of muscle tissue found in walls of organs, responsible for involuntary movements.
- Contractile forceForce generated by tightly packed muscle cells, critical for body movements.
- Protein filamentsStructures within muscle cells that slide past each other to enable contraction.
- Epithelial tissueTissue type with tightly packed cells, similar to muscle tissue in structure.
- Blood vesselsStructures that supply nutrients and oxygen to muscle tissue and remove waste.