Introduction to Muscle Tissue definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Muscle Tissue definitions
  • Muscle tissue
    Specialized for contraction, essential for body movements, composed of myocytes.
  • Myocytes
    Muscle cells that use ATP to generate contraction force, also known as muscle fibers.
  • ATP
    Energy molecule used by myocytes to generate contraction force.
  • Myofilaments
    Protein filaments in muscle cells that allow for muscle contraction.
  • Vascularization
    Presence of numerous blood vessels in muscle tissue to supply nutrients and remove waste.
  • Glucose
    Sugar provided by blood vessels, used as energy for muscle contractions.
  • Oxygen
    Gas supplied by blood vessels, essential for muscle contractions.
  • Carbon dioxide
    Waste product removed from muscle tissue by blood vessels.
  • Skeletal muscle
    Type of muscle tissue responsible for voluntary movements, characterized by tightly packed cells.
  • Cardiac muscle
    Type of muscle tissue found in the heart, responsible for pumping blood.
  • Smooth muscle
    Type of muscle tissue found in walls of organs, responsible for involuntary movements.
  • Contractile force
    Force generated by tightly packed muscle cells, critical for body movements.
  • Protein filaments
    Structures within muscle cells that slide past each other to enable contraction.
  • Epithelial tissue
    Tissue type with tightly packed cells, similar to muscle tissue in structure.
  • Blood vessels
    Structures that supply nutrients and oxygen to muscle tissue and remove waste.