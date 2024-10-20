Introduction to Muscle Tissue quiz #1 Flashcards
Which protein makes up the thick filaments of a myofibril?
Myosin makes up the thick filaments of a myofibril.Muscle cells serve as a reservoir for which of the following?
Muscle cells serve as a reservoir for calcium ions.Which of the following is not a feature of cardiac muscle? A) Striations B) Intercalated discs C) Voluntary control D) Single nucleus per cell
C) Voluntary controlCalcium ions bind to which regulatory protein?
Calcium ions bind to the regulatory protein troponin.Which of these statements about skeletal muscles is false? A) They are under voluntary control B) They have intercalated discs C) They are striated D) They are multinucleated
B) They have intercalated discsWhich type of neuron stimulates muscles to contract?
Motor neurons stimulate muscles to contract.Which of the following is predominately made up of myosin? A) Thick filaments B) Thin filaments C) Sarcoplasmic reticulum D) T-tubules
A) Thick filamentsWhich of the following is unique to cardiac muscle cells? A) Striations B) Intercalated discs C) Multinucleated D) Voluntary control
B) Intercalated discsWhy do muscle cells work differently from nerve cells?
Muscle cells are specialized for contraction, while nerve cells are specialized for transmitting signals.How many motor neurons typically innervate one muscle fiber?
Typically, one motor neuron innervates one muscle fiber.What is the main characteristic of muscle tissue?
The main characteristic of muscle tissue is its ability to contract and produce movement.Which selection correctly describes the role of calcium in coupling?
Calcium binds to troponin, causing a conformational change that allows actin and myosin to interact, leading to muscle contraction.Why do slow twitch muscle fibers have more mitochondria?
Slow twitch muscle fibers have more mitochondria to support sustained, aerobic activity and endurance.Skeletal muscles are controlled by what type of neuron?
Skeletal muscles are controlled by somatic motor neurons.What do muscle cells have that other cell types do not?
Muscle cells have myofilaments, which are specialized for contraction.Why are skeletal and cardiac muscles striated?
Skeletal and cardiac muscles are striated due to the regular arrangement of actin and myosin filaments.Which of the following is not a characteristic of a muscle cell? A) Contractility B) Elasticity C) Secretion D) Excitability
C) SecretionWhich of the following are part of the cardiac muscle cells? A) Intercalated discs B) Multinucleated C) Voluntary control D) Dense bodies
A) Intercalated discsWhich of the following statements about the stimulation of muscle cells is true?
Muscle cells are stimulated by motor neurons to contract.What is the ultimate cause for the difference between muscle and nerve cells?
The ultimate cause is their specialization; muscle cells are specialized for contraction, while nerve cells are specialized for signal transmission.Which protein interacts with actin to produce movement?
Myosin interacts with actin to produce movement.Skeletal muscle maintains heat in the body by doing which of the following?
Skeletal muscle maintains heat by contracting, which generates heat as a byproduct.What are the intercalated discs that are found in cardiac muscle?
Intercalated discs are specialized connections between cardiac muscle cells that facilitate synchronized contraction.What are the three components of a neuromuscular junction?
The three components are the motor neuron terminal, the synaptic cleft, and the muscle fiber membrane (sarcolemma).Which of the following is not a characteristic of cardiac muscle cells? A) Striated B) Voluntary C) Single nucleus D) Intercalated discs
B) VoluntaryWhich muscle cell structure stores calcium ions that are used to trigger the contraction?
The sarcoplasmic reticulum stores calcium ions.Which statement explains why cardiac muscle is resistant to fatigue?
Cardiac muscle is resistant to fatigue due to its high mitochondrial content and continuous blood supply.Which statement describes myofibrils?
Myofibrils are bundles of myofilaments within muscle cells that are responsible for contraction.Which of these is not a feature of cardiac muscle tissue? A) Striations B) Intercalated discs C) Voluntary control D) Single nucleus
C) Voluntary controlActin and myosin are cell proteins that perform what function?
Actin and myosin interact to produce muscle contraction.Which of the following proteins are found in a thin filament? A) Myosin B) Actin C) Troponin D) Tropomyosin
B) Actin, C) Troponin, D) TropomyosinWhat is the major source of energy for muscles?
The major source of energy for muscles is ATP.What is the main difference between muscle cells and nerve cells?
The main difference is their function; muscle cells contract to produce movement, while nerve cells transmit signals.Which of the following statements about myosin are correct? A) It forms thick filaments B) It binds to actin C) It is involved in muscle contraction D) It is a regulatory protein
A) It forms thick filaments, B) It binds to actin, C) It is involved in muscle contractionWhat job does calcium play within the muscle fiber?
Calcium binds to troponin, allowing actin and myosin to interact and cause contraction.What are the transverse (t) tubules?
T-tubules are invaginations of the sarcolemma that help transmit action potentials into the muscle fiber.Each muscle fiber is innervated by which of the following?
Each muscle fiber is innervated by a motor neuron.Which muscle contracts to push blood through the circulatory system?
Cardiac muscle contracts to push blood through the circulatory system.What are intercalated disks?
Intercalated disks are specialized structures in cardiac muscle that connect cells and facilitate synchronized contraction.Which of the following is true of cardiac muscle tissue? A) It is voluntary B) It has intercalated discs C) It is multinucleated D) It is not striated
B) It has intercalated discs