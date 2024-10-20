Introduction to Muscle Tissue quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Muscle Tissue quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
What are voluntary muscles?
Voluntary muscles are muscles that are under conscious control, such as skeletal muscles.What is formed by a motor neuron and all the muscle cells it stimulates?
A motor unit is formed by a motor neuron and all the muscle cells it stimulates.Which muscles are controlled by the somatic nervous system?
Skeletal muscles are controlled by the somatic nervous system.What is the primary function of myoglobin in the body of humans and animals?
The primary function of myoglobin is to store and release oxygen in muscle cells.What is found within the intercalated disks of cardiac muscle?
Gap junctions and desmosomes are found within the intercalated disks of cardiac muscle.Where are smooth muscle pacemaker cells found?
Smooth muscle pacemaker cells are found in the walls of hollow organs, such as the intestines and blood vessels.Which of the following best describes exercise? A) Voluntary muscle contraction B) Involuntary muscle contraction C) Muscle relaxation D) Muscle atrophy
A) Voluntary muscle contractionWhat kind of muscle tissue is found surrounding the urinary bladder?
Smooth muscle tissue is found surrounding the urinary bladder.What are the series elastic components of muscle?
The series elastic components of muscle include tendons and connective tissues that transmit force during contraction.Which of the following is not a function of muscle? A) Movement B) Heat production C) Blood cell production D) Posture maintenance
C) Blood cell productionWhich of the following stores calcium within a muscle fiber?
The sarcoplasmic reticulum stores calcium within a muscle fiber.What is the purpose of intercalated discs in cardiac muscle tissue?
Intercalated discs allow for synchronized contraction of cardiac muscle cells.Which of the following is not a function of skeletal muscle tissue? A) Movement B) Heat production C) Blood circulation D) Posture maintenance
C) Blood circulationWhich term refers to a motor neuron and all the muscle fibers it innervates?
The term is 'motor unit.'Which of the following microscopic structures is only found in the cardiac muscle tissue? A) Sarcomeres B) Intercalated discs C) Myofibrils D) T-tubules
B) Intercalated discsWhere are intercalated discs found?
Intercalated discs are found in cardiac muscle tissue.Which of the following organs lacks smooth muscle? A) Stomach B) Heart C) Intestines D) Blood vessels
B) HeartMuscle fibers are made up of bundles of fibers called?
Muscle fibers are made up of bundles of fibers called myofibrils.Which of the following is not a part of the muscle? A) Myofibrils B) Sarcomeres C) Neurons D) Sarcoplasmic reticulum
C) NeuronsWhich of the following is true regarding the cardiac muscle? A) It is voluntary B) It is multinucleated C) It has intercalated discs D) It is not striated
C) It has intercalated discsWhich of these is an autoimmune disease that affects muscle contraction?
Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune disease that affects muscle contraction.What are the three large muscle groups in force of summation?
The three large muscle groups are the quadriceps, hamstrings, and gluteal muscles.Which of the following tightly join cardiac muscle fibers to neighboring fibers? A) Desmosomes B) Gap junctions C) Tight junctions D) Synapses
A) DesmosomesWhich of the following is not a characteristic of muscle tissue? A) Contractility B) Elasticity C) Conductivity D) Secretion
D) SecretionWhat are three characteristics of cardiac muscle tissue?
Cardiac muscle tissue is striated, has intercalated discs, and is involuntary.What are the four common characteristics of all muscles?
The four common characteristics are excitability, contractility, extensibility, and elasticity.Which of the following is not a function of muscle tissue? A) Movement B) Heat production C) Blood cell production D) Posture maintenance
C) Blood cell productionWhat is the purpose of motor nerve varicosities as they relate to smooth muscle?
Motor nerve varicosities release neurotransmitters that diffuse to smooth muscle cells, causing contraction.Which fibers send impulses to skeletal muscles?
Motor nerve fibers send impulses to skeletal muscles.Which of the following is not one of the factors that contribute to muscle fatigue? A) Accumulation of lactic acid B) Depletion of ATP C) Increased oxygen supply D) Ion imbalances
C) Increased oxygen supplyIn skeletal muscles, what is the role of the sarcoplasmic reticulum?
The sarcoplasmic reticulum stores and releases calcium ions to trigger muscle contraction.