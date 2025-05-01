Skip to main content
Introduction to Muscle Tissue quiz #3 Flashcards

Introduction to Muscle Tissue quiz #3
  • What are muscle cells commonly called?
    Muscle cells are commonly called myocytes or muscle fibers.
  • What are myofilaments and what is their role in muscle tissue?
    Myofilaments are protein filaments in muscle cells that allow for muscle contraction.
  • How does the structure of muscle tissue contribute to its function?
    Muscle tissue consists of tightly packed cells, which enhances its ability to generate contractile force for movement.
  • What is the significance of the root 'myo' in terms like myocyte and myofilament?
    The root 'myo' means muscle, indicating that myocytes are muscle cells and myofilaments are muscle filaments.
  • How do blood vessels support the function of muscle tissue?
    Blood vessels provide nutrients and oxygen to muscle tissue and help remove waste products like carbon dioxide.
