Introduction to Muscle Tissue quiz #3 Flashcards

What are muscle cells commonly called? Muscle cells are commonly called myocytes or muscle fibers.

What are myofilaments and what is their role in muscle tissue? Myofilaments are protein filaments in muscle cells that allow for muscle contraction.

How does the structure of muscle tissue contribute to its function? Muscle tissue consists of tightly packed cells, which enhances its ability to generate contractile force for movement.

What is the significance of the root 'myo' in terms like myocyte and myofilament? The root 'myo' means muscle, indicating that myocytes are muscle cells and myofilaments are muscle filaments.

How do blood vessels support the function of muscle tissue? Blood vessels provide nutrients and oxygen to muscle tissue and help remove waste products like carbon dioxide.

