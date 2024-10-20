Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #1 Flashcards

Lawrence Kohlberg's theory of moral reasoning is best described by which of the following? a) Stages of moral development b) Cognitive development c) Psychosocial stages d) Behavioral conditioning
a) Stages of moral development
Which of the following is not true of exercise machines? a) They provide a controlled environment for exercise b) They are always safer than free weights c) They can target specific muscle groups d) They may not mimic natural movements
b) They are always safer than free weights
The forebrain includes which of the following structures? a) Cerebellum b) Medulla oblongata c) Thalamus d) Pons
c) Thalamus
Which nursing diagnosis would best apply to a child with rheumatic fever? a) Risk for infection b) Impaired physical mobility c) Acute pain d) Ineffective breathing pattern
c) Acute pain
Which of the following is used to cut flower stems? a) Pruning shears b) Hedge trimmers c) Lawn mower d) Chainsaw
a) Pruning shears
A nurse is caring for a client with a hemodialysis access site. Which action should the nurse take? a) Apply a tourniquet above the site b) Monitor for signs of infection c) Administer anticoagulants d) Restrict fluid intake
b) Monitor for signs of infection
Which of the following is a characteristic of the taiga? a) Hot and dry climate b) Dense evergreen forests c) High biodiversity d) Sandy soil
b) Dense evergreen forests
The seed is made up of which of the following parts? a) Root, stem, leaf b) Embryo, endosperm, seed coat c) Flower, fruit, leaf d) Bark, wood, pith
b) Embryo, endosperm, seed coat
Which of these structures stores energy in the form of glycogen? a) Liver b) Heart c) Lungs d) Kidneys
a) Liver
Which of the following is a positive symptom of schizophrenia? a) Apathy b) Hallucinations c) Social withdrawal d) Lack of motivation
b) Hallucinations
Which of the following is a conducting zone structure? a) Alveoli b) Bronchi c) Capillaries d) Diaphragm
b) Bronchi
What is the primary function of the larynx? a) Gas exchange b) Sound production c) Digestion d) Blood filtration
b) Sound production
Which statement best describes how the body moves? a) Muscles contract to pull on bones b) Bones push against each other c) Ligaments stretch to create movement d) Tendons relax to allow motion
a) Muscles contract to pull on bones
Which event would require a nurse to complete and file an incident report? a) Administering medication on time b) A patient fall c) Routine vital sign check d) Patient discharge
b) A patient fall
How many primary roots are in a taproot system? a) One b) Two c) Three d) Four
a) One
Which nursing statement would best ease a client’s anxiety before an emergency operative procedure? a) 'You have nothing to worry about.' b) 'The procedure is routine and the team is experienced.' c) 'You should be scared, but we will do our best.' d) 'I don't know what will happen.'
b) 'The procedure is routine and the team is experienced.'
Which outcome for a client with a new colostomy is written correctly? a) The client will understand the procedure. b) The client will demonstrate colostomy care by discharge. c) The client will feel better. d) The client will be happy.
b) The client will demonstrate colostomy care by discharge.
Which of the following organs is the largest of the body? a) Heart b) Liver c) Skin d) Brain
c) Skin
After undergoing a liver biopsy, what is the nurse’s priority action? a) Encourage ambulation b) Monitor for bleeding c) Administer pain medication d) Provide a high-protein diet
b) Monitor for bleeding
The nurse knows that parenteral nutrition is administered into which of the following? a) Oral cavity b) Gastrointestinal tract c) Intravenous line d) Subcutaneous tissue
c) Intravenous line
The involuntary contraction of muscles is known as what? a) Spasm b) Relaxation c) Extension d) Flexion
a) Spasm
Which structure acts as a countercurrent exchanger? a) Nephron loop b) Alveoli c) Capillaries d) Lymph nodes
a) Nephron loop
Which client requires immediate nursing intervention? The client who: a) Has a mild headache b) Is experiencing chest pain c) Has a low-grade fever d) Is sleeping
b) Is experiencing chest pain
Which of the following would require an incident report? a) Administering the correct medication b) A patient fall c) Routine check-up d) Patient discharge
b) A patient fall
Which is an example of a nurse-initiated intervention? a) Administering prescribed medication b) Turning a patient to prevent bedsores c) Performing surgery d) Diagnosing a condition
b) Turning a patient to prevent bedsores
Which body system supplies the body with nutrients and energy? a) Respiratory system b) Digestive system c) Nervous system d) Integumentary system
b) Digestive system
Which of the following is a benefit of CPOE (Computerized Provider Order Entry)? a) Increases medication errors b) Delays patient care c) Reduces transcription errors d) Increases paperwork
c) Reduces transcription errors
Which of the following is not a component of the production process? a) Input b) Output c) Feedback d) Waste
d) Waste
Which structure is a hollow muscular sac? a) Heart b) Stomach c) Bladder d) Liver
c) Bladder
Which assessment finding by the nurse would warrant immediate action? a) Normal heart rate b) Elevated blood pressure c) Regular breathing d) Stable temperature
b) Elevated blood pressure
During exercise, which system is primarily responsible for delivering oxygen to muscles? a) Digestive system b) Respiratory system c) Nervous system d) Integumentary system
b) Respiratory system
Parenteral medication is often administered through which of the following routes? a) Oral b) Intravenous c) Topical d) Inhalation
b) Intravenous
Which part of the stamen looks like a stalk? a) Anther b) Filament c) Ovary d) Stigma
b) Filament
Which of the following is true regarding mild cognitive impairment (MCI)? a) It always progresses to dementia b) It is a normal part of aging c) It involves significant memory loss d) It can be a precursor to Alzheimer's disease
d) It can be a precursor to Alzheimer's disease
With which nursing action is the nurse performing a surveillance or monitoring intervention? a) Administering medication b) Checking vital signs c) Assisting with ambulation d) Providing patient education
b) Checking vital signs
Which of the following is an inappropriate nursing action by the surgical nurse? a) Maintaining sterile technique b) Documenting patient care c) Leaving the operating room unattended d) Monitoring patient vitals
c) Leaving the operating room unattended
Which of the following is true of alternative and complementary therapies? a) They are always scientifically proven b) They can be used alongside conventional medicine c) They replace conventional treatments d) They are covered by all insurance plans
b) They can be used alongside conventional medicine
Which nursing student would most likely be held liable for negligence? a) One who follows all protocols b) One who documents care accurately c) One who administers medication without supervision d) One who communicates effectively with patients
c) One who administers medication without supervision
The baby boom that occurred from 1946 to 1964 caused which of the following healthcare trends? a) Decreased demand for healthcare services b) Increased focus on pediatric care c) Growth in geriatric care d) Reduction in healthcare costs
c) Growth in geriatric care
Which is the priority question for the nurse to consider before implementing a new intervention? a) Is it cost-effective? b) Is it evidence-based? c) Is it popular among patients? d) Is it easy to perform?