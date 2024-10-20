Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #2 Flashcards

Which is the most appropriate example of the assessment phase of the nursing process? a) Setting patient goals b) Evaluating patient outcomes c) Collecting patient data d) Implementing care plans
c) Collecting patient data
Which organ system allows the body to move? a) Nervous system b) Muscular system c) Digestive system d) Endocrine system
b) Muscular system
Which two body systems remove waste products from the body? a) Respiratory and digestive systems b) Urinary and respiratory systems c) Circulatory and nervous systems d) Endocrine and integumentary systems
b) Urinary and respiratory systems
Which of the following are true of tricyclic medications? a) They are used to treat bacterial infections b) They are a type of antidepressant c) They have no side effects d) They are used for pain relief
b) They are a type of antidepressant
Which of the body’s systems functions to remove waste material from the body cells to the blood? a) Digestive system b) Circulatory system c) Nervous system d) Muscular system
b) Circulatory system
Which of the following choices lists the steps of pathogenesis in the correct order? a) Exposure, infection, disease, recovery b) Infection, exposure, recovery, disease c) Disease, recovery, exposure, infection d) Recovery, disease, infection, exposure
a) Exposure, infection, disease, recovery
Which body system assists the cardiovascular system in the transport of fluid throughout the body? a) Nervous system b) Lymphatic system c) Muscular system d) Endocrine system
b) Lymphatic system
On a prescription form, what information is essential? a) Patient's favorite color b) Prescriber's signature c) Patient's family history d) Prescriber's favorite food
b) Prescriber's signature
Why are side rails and safety straps considered restraints? a) They are used to enhance comfort b) They prevent patient movement c) They are decorative d) They are used for exercise
b) They prevent patient movement
In an adult, which organ is primarily responsible for detoxifying chemicals? a) Heart b) Liver c) Kidneys d) Lungs
b) Liver
Which body systems work together to protect the body? a) Integumentary and immune systems b) Digestive and respiratory systems c) Nervous and endocrine systems d) Circulatory and urinary systems
a) Integumentary and immune systems
Which of the following organs serves as a storage depot for many vitamins and minerals? a) Heart b) Liver c) Lungs d) Kidneys
b) Liver
Which action should the nursery nurse take first in caring for the infant? a) Administer vaccinations b) Monitor vital signs c) Provide feeding d) Change diapers
b) Monitor vital signs
Which of the following is an example of tertiary prevention? a) Vaccination b) Rehabilitation c) Health education d) Screening tests
b) Rehabilitation
Based on the pyramid of needs, what is the highest priority nursing intervention for a client in the immediate postoperative phase? a) Ensuring safety b) Providing comfort c) Monitoring vital signs d) Administering medication
c) Monitoring vital signs
What are these structures an example of? a) Organs b) Tissues c) Cells d) Systems
a) Organs
Which of the following routes would be considered to be parenteral? a) Oral b) Intravenous c) Topical d) Inhalation
b) Intravenous
During which step of the nursing process would the nurse establish long-term goals with the patient? a) Assessment b) Diagnosis c) Planning d) Evaluation
c) Planning
When administering oral medications, what is the most important consideration? a) Patient's favorite flavor b) Patient's ability to swallow c) Patient's age d) Patient's weight
b) Patient's ability to swallow
Which of the following organs provides oxygen to the blood? a) Heart b) Lungs c) Liver d) Kidneys
b) Lungs
At the end of the reaction, what is the role of enzymes? a) They are consumed b) They are unchanged c) They are destroyed d) They are converted to products
b) They are unchanged
Which organ system supports the body and allows it to move? a) Nervous system b) Muscular system c) Skeletal system d) Endocrine system
c) Skeletal system
According to Piaget, during which stage do children begin to think logically about concrete events? a) Sensorimotor b) Preoperational c) Concrete operational d) Formal operational
c) Concrete operational
Which action by the nurse ensures patient safety when administering an intramuscular injection? a) Using a dull needle b) Administering without gloves c) Checking for allergies d) Ignoring the patient's concerns
c) Checking for allergies
Where will the specimen be placed after collection? a) In a sterile container b) On a table c) In a drawer d) On the floor
a) In a sterile container
An envelope is acquired during which of the following steps? a) Transcription b) Translation c) Replication d) Viral assembly
d) Viral assembly
The first signs of an emergency often include which of the following? a) Calmness b) Confusion c) Laughter d) Relaxation
b) Confusion
What is the first question that the nurse should ask when assessing a new patient? a) 'What is your favorite color?' b) 'What brings you here today?' c) 'Do you like the hospital food?' d) 'How was your day?'
b) 'What brings you here today?'
Which of the following statements is true of psychiatric advance directives? a) They are not legally binding b) They allow patients to outline their treatment preferences c) They are only for physical health d) They are not recognized in any state
b) They allow patients to outline their treatment preferences
Which of the following statements concerning prion diseases is true? a) They are caused by bacteria b) They are easily treatable c) They involve misfolded proteins d) They are non-infectious
c) They involve misfolded proteins
Which of the following statements about xylem transport is true? a) It transports nutrients to leaves b) It moves water and minerals from roots to leaves c) It carries sugars from leaves to roots d) It is involved in gas exchange
b) It moves water and minerals from roots to leaves
Which statements reflect the nurse’s role during the implementation step of the nursing process? a) Diagnosing conditions b) Administering medications c) Evaluating outcomes d) Setting goals
b) Administering medications
Which of the following is an example of secondary prevention? a) Immunization b) Screening tests c) Rehabilitation d) Health education
b) Screening tests
What are some of nursing’s core professional values? Select all that apply. a) Altruism b) Autonomy c) Apathy d) Advocacy
a) Altruism, b) Autonomy, d) Advocacy
Which task is appropriate for the nurse to delegate to an unlicensed assistive personnel (UAP)? a) Administering medication b) Taking vital signs c) Performing surgery d) Diagnosing a condition
b) Taking vital signs
Which of the following best describes a control relay? a) A device that amplifies signals b) A switch that opens or closes circuits c) A tool for measuring voltage d) A component that stores energy
b) A switch that opens or closes circuits
The nurse is assessing the abdomen of a 3-year-old. Which finding should be reported immediately? a) Soft abdomen b) Distended abdomen c) Normal bowel sounds d) Flat abdomen
b) Distended abdomen
Which organ system in humans is most directly involved in the transport of oxygen? a) Digestive system b) Respiratory system c) Nervous system d) Integumentary system
b) Respiratory system
Which system of the human body provides protection to most of the major organs? a) Muscular system b) Skeletal system c) Digestive system d) Endocrine system
b) Skeletal system
When providing drug therapy to a client, what is the nurse's primary responsibility? a) Ensuring the client likes the medication b) Monitoring for side effects c) Administering the medication quickly d) Ignoring the client's concerns