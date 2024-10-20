Skip to main content
Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #2 Flashcards

Introduction to Organ Systems quiz #2
  • Which is the most appropriate example of the assessment phase of the nursing process? a) Setting patient goals b) Evaluating patient outcomes c) Collecting patient data d) Implementing care plans
    c) Collecting patient data
  • Which organ system allows the body to move? a) Nervous system b) Muscular system c) Digestive system d) Endocrine system
    b) Muscular system
  • Which two body systems remove waste products from the body? a) Respiratory and digestive systems b) Urinary and respiratory systems c) Circulatory and nervous systems d) Endocrine and integumentary systems
    b) Urinary and respiratory systems
  • Which of the following are true of tricyclic medications? a) They are used to treat bacterial infections b) They are a type of antidepressant c) They have no side effects d) They are used for pain relief
    b) They are a type of antidepressant
  • Which of the body’s systems functions to remove waste material from the body cells to the blood? a) Digestive system b) Circulatory system c) Nervous system d) Muscular system
    b) Circulatory system
  • Which of the following choices lists the steps of pathogenesis in the correct order? a) Exposure, infection, disease, recovery b) Infection, exposure, recovery, disease c) Disease, recovery, exposure, infection d) Recovery, disease, infection, exposure
    a) Exposure, infection, disease, recovery
  • Which body system assists the cardiovascular system in the transport of fluid throughout the body? a) Nervous system b) Lymphatic system c) Muscular system d) Endocrine system
    b) Lymphatic system
  • On a prescription form, what information is essential? a) Patient's favorite color b) Prescriber's signature c) Patient's family history d) Prescriber's favorite food
    b) Prescriber's signature
  • Why are side rails and safety straps considered restraints? a) They are used to enhance comfort b) They prevent patient movement c) They are decorative d) They are used for exercise
    b) They prevent patient movement
  • In an adult, which organ is primarily responsible for detoxifying chemicals? a) Heart b) Liver c) Kidneys d) Lungs
    b) Liver
  • Which body systems work together to protect the body? a) Integumentary and immune systems b) Digestive and respiratory systems c) Nervous and endocrine systems d) Circulatory and urinary systems
    a) Integumentary and immune systems
  • Which of the following organs serves as a storage depot for many vitamins and minerals? a) Heart b) Liver c) Lungs d) Kidneys
    b) Liver
  • Which action should the nursery nurse take first in caring for the infant? a) Administer vaccinations b) Monitor vital signs c) Provide feeding d) Change diapers
    b) Monitor vital signs
  • Which of the following is an example of tertiary prevention? a) Vaccination b) Rehabilitation c) Health education d) Screening tests
    b) Rehabilitation
  • Based on the pyramid of needs, what is the highest priority nursing intervention for a client in the immediate postoperative phase? a) Ensuring safety b) Providing comfort c) Monitoring vital signs d) Administering medication
    c) Monitoring vital signs
  • What are these structures an example of? a) Organs b) Tissues c) Cells d) Systems
    a) Organs
  • Which of the following routes would be considered to be parenteral? a) Oral b) Intravenous c) Topical d) Inhalation
    b) Intravenous
  • During which step of the nursing process would the nurse establish long-term goals with the patient? a) Assessment b) Diagnosis c) Planning d) Evaluation
    c) Planning
  • When administering oral medications, what is the most important consideration? a) Patient's favorite flavor b) Patient's ability to swallow c) Patient's age d) Patient's weight
    b) Patient's ability to swallow
  • Which of the following organs provides oxygen to the blood? a) Heart b) Lungs c) Liver d) Kidneys
    b) Lungs
  • At the end of the reaction, what is the role of enzymes? a) They are consumed b) They are unchanged c) They are destroyed d) They are converted to products
    b) They are unchanged
  • Which organ system supports the body and allows it to move? a) Nervous system b) Muscular system c) Skeletal system d) Endocrine system
    c) Skeletal system
  • According to Piaget, during which stage do children begin to think logically about concrete events? a) Sensorimotor b) Preoperational c) Concrete operational d) Formal operational
    c) Concrete operational
  • Which action by the nurse ensures patient safety when administering an intramuscular injection? a) Using a dull needle b) Administering without gloves c) Checking for allergies d) Ignoring the patient's concerns
    c) Checking for allergies
  • Where will the specimen be placed after collection? a) In a sterile container b) On a table c) In a drawer d) On the floor
    a) In a sterile container
  • An envelope is acquired during which of the following steps? a) Transcription b) Translation c) Replication d) Viral assembly
    d) Viral assembly
  • The first signs of an emergency often include which of the following? a) Calmness b) Confusion c) Laughter d) Relaxation
    b) Confusion
  • What is the first question that the nurse should ask when assessing a new patient? a) 'What is your favorite color?' b) 'What brings you here today?' c) 'Do you like the hospital food?' d) 'How was your day?'
    b) 'What brings you here today?'
  • Which of the following statements is true of psychiatric advance directives? a) They are not legally binding b) They allow patients to outline their treatment preferences c) They are only for physical health d) They are not recognized in any state
    b) They allow patients to outline their treatment preferences
  • Which of the following statements concerning prion diseases is true? a) They are caused by bacteria b) They are easily treatable c) They involve misfolded proteins d) They are non-infectious
    c) They involve misfolded proteins
  • Which of the following statements about xylem transport is true? a) It transports nutrients to leaves b) It moves water and minerals from roots to leaves c) It carries sugars from leaves to roots d) It is involved in gas exchange
    b) It moves water and minerals from roots to leaves
  • Which statements reflect the nurse’s role during the implementation step of the nursing process? a) Diagnosing conditions b) Administering medications c) Evaluating outcomes d) Setting goals
    b) Administering medications
  • Which of the following is an example of secondary prevention? a) Immunization b) Screening tests c) Rehabilitation d) Health education
    b) Screening tests
  • What are some of nursing’s core professional values? Select all that apply. a) Altruism b) Autonomy c) Apathy d) Advocacy
    a) Altruism, b) Autonomy, d) Advocacy
  • Which task is appropriate for the nurse to delegate to an unlicensed assistive personnel (UAP)? a) Administering medication b) Taking vital signs c) Performing surgery d) Diagnosing a condition
    b) Taking vital signs
  • Which of the following best describes a control relay? a) A device that amplifies signals b) A switch that opens or closes circuits c) A tool for measuring voltage d) A component that stores energy
    b) A switch that opens or closes circuits
  • The nurse is assessing the abdomen of a 3-year-old. Which finding should be reported immediately? a) Soft abdomen b) Distended abdomen c) Normal bowel sounds d) Flat abdomen
    b) Distended abdomen
  • Which organ system in humans is most directly involved in the transport of oxygen? a) Digestive system b) Respiratory system c) Nervous system d) Integumentary system
    b) Respiratory system
  • Which system of the human body provides protection to most of the major organs? a) Muscular system b) Skeletal system c) Digestive system d) Endocrine system
    b) Skeletal system
  • When providing drug therapy to a client, what is the nurse's primary responsibility? a) Ensuring the client likes the medication b) Monitoring for side effects c) Administering the medication quickly d) Ignoring the client's concerns
    b) Monitoring for side effects