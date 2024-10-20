Introduction to Reflex Arcs quiz Flashcards

Which of the following statements about innate reflexes is false? A) They are genetically programmed. B) They are learned through experience. C) They involve automatic responses. D) They can be somatic or autonomic.
B) They are learned through experience.
Which neuron is a sensory neuron found in a reflex arc?
The sensory neuron in a reflex arc transmits impulses from the sensory receptor to the central nervous system.
What is the first step of a reflex?
The first step of a reflex is the detection of a stimulus by a sensory receptor.
A newborn with Erb palsy has an asymmetric Moro reflex. Which cause would the nurse suspect?
The nurse would suspect nerve damage or injury affecting the brachial plexus, which can lead to Erb palsy and an asymmetric Moro reflex.
The visual and auditory reflex centers of the midbrain are found within what structures?
The visual and auditory reflex centers of the midbrain are found within the superior and inferior colliculi, respectively.
What role does an interneuron play in a reflex arc?
An interneuron transmits impulses between sensory and motor neurons, allowing them to communicate within the integration center.
How are reflexes classified based on neural pathway complexity?
Reflexes are classified as monosynaptic, involving a single synapse, or polysynaptic, involving multiple synapses.
What is an example of a monosynaptic reflex?
The knee jerk reflex is an example of a monosynaptic reflex.
What is the difference between somatic and autonomic reflexes?
Somatic reflexes involve the musculoskeletal system, while autonomic reflexes affect internal organs.
What is conditioned taste aversion, and how is it classified?
Conditioned taste aversion is an acquired reflex where a food is associated with illness, and it is classified as a polysynaptic autonomic reflex.