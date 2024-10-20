Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to T Lymphocytes definitions Flashcards

Back
Introduction to T Lymphocytes definitions
1/15
  • T Lymphocytes
    Crucial cells in adaptive immunity, targeting intracellular pathogens through cell-mediated responses.
  • Thymus
    Primary lymphoid organ where T cells develop before migrating to secondary lymphoid organs.
  • Cytotoxic T Cells
    T cells responsible for inducing apoptosis in cells infected with intracellular pathogens.
  • Helper T Cells
    T cells that aid in activating other immune cells by producing cytokines.
  • Antigen-Presenting Cells
    Cells like dendritic cells that present antigens to T cells for activation.
  • T Cell Receptors (TCRs)
    Receptors on T cells that recognize specific antigens presented by antigen-presenting cells.
  • Alpha and Beta Chains
    Polypeptide chains in TCRs linked by disulfide bonds, crucial for antigen recognition.
  • Variable Region
    Part of TCRs that varies between different receptors and binds to specific antigens.
  • Constant Region
    Part of TCRs that remains relatively unchanged and is located near the cell surface.
  • Naive T Cells
    Inactive T cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen.
  • Effector T Cells
    Short-lived T cells that respond immediately to infections upon activation.
  • Memory T Cells
    Long-lived T cells that provide a rapid response to subsequent exposures to the same antigen.
  • CD8
    Protein marker on cytotoxic T cells used to identify and dictate their function.
  • CD4
    Protein marker on helper T cells used to identify and dictate their function.
  • Cytokines
    Signaling proteins produced by helper T cells to activate other immune cells.