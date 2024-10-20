Introduction to T Lymphocytes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

T Lymphocytes Crucial cells in adaptive immunity, targeting intracellular pathogens through cell-mediated responses.

Thymus Primary lymphoid organ where T cells develop before migrating to secondary lymphoid organs.

Cytotoxic T Cells T cells responsible for inducing apoptosis in cells infected with intracellular pathogens.

Helper T Cells T cells that aid in activating other immune cells by producing cytokines.

Antigen-Presenting Cells Cells like dendritic cells that present antigens to T cells for activation.

T Cell Receptors (TCRs) Receptors on T cells that recognize specific antigens presented by antigen-presenting cells.

Alpha and Beta Chains Polypeptide chains in TCRs linked by disulfide bonds, crucial for antigen recognition.

Variable Region Part of TCRs that varies between different receptors and binds to specific antigens.

Constant Region Part of TCRs that remains relatively unchanged and is located near the cell surface.

Naive T Cells Inactive T cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen.

Effector T Cells Short-lived T cells that respond immediately to infections upon activation.

Memory T Cells Long-lived T cells that provide a rapid response to subsequent exposures to the same antigen.

CD8 Protein marker on cytotoxic T cells used to identify and dictate their function.

CD4 Protein marker on helper T cells used to identify and dictate their function.