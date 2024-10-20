Introduction to T Lymphocytes quiz Flashcards

T cells coordinate the immune response by recognizing specific antigens presented by antigen-presenting cells, leading to their activation. Helper T cells (CD4) produce cytokines to activate other immune cells, while cytotoxic T cells (CD8) induce apoptosis in infected cells.
What type of T cell can directly attack and kill other cells?
Cytotoxic T cells (CD8 cells) can directly attack and kill other cells by inducing apoptosis in cells infected with intracellular pathogens.
Which T cells carry out attacks on foreign cells?
Cytotoxic T cells (CD8 cells) carry out attacks on foreign cells by inducing apoptosis in infected host cells.
Where do T lymphocytes mature?
T lymphocytes mature in the thymus.
Which receptor on the helper T-cell recognizes the specific antigen from an antigen-presenting cell?
The T cell receptor (TCR) on the helper T-cell recognizes the specific antigen presented by an antigen-presenting cell.
Which of the following would be targeted by cytotoxic T cells? A) Bacteria in the bloodstream B) Virus-infected cells C) Free-floating viruses D) Bacterial toxins
B) Virus-infected cells
The T lymphocytes mature in which organ?
The T lymphocytes mature in the thymus.
What types of cells are most involved in the cell-mediated response?
Cytotoxic T cells (CD8 cells) and helper T cells (CD4 cells) are most involved in the cell-mediated response.
What is the function of T cytotoxic cells?
The function of T cytotoxic cells is to induce apoptosis in cells infected with intracellular pathogens.
Which of the following T cell is a component of both the cellular and humoral immune response? A) Helper T cells B) Cytotoxic T cells C) Memory T cells D) Regulatory T cells
A) Helper T cells
Which of the following is not a step used by cytotoxic T cells to kill infected host cells? A) Recognition of antigen B) Release of cytokines C) Induction of apoptosis D) Binding to MHC I
B) Release of cytokines
Cytotoxic T cells will bind with their TCR to which of the following? A) Free antigens B) Antigens presented on MHC I C) Antigens presented on MHC II D) Soluble antigens
B) Antigens presented on MHC I
What type of T cell is responsible for seeking out and destroying abnormal or infected cells?
Cytotoxic T cells (CD8 cells) are responsible for seeking out and destroying abnormal or infected cells.
Which type of immunity mainly involves the action of T cells?
Cell-mediated immunity mainly involves the action of T cells.
Which of the statements is true regarding T cell receptors? Select all that apply. A) They bind free antigens B) They consist of alpha and beta chains C) They recognize antigens presented by MHC molecules D) They are identical on a single T cell
B) They consist of alpha and beta chains C) They recognize antigens presented by MHC molecules D) They are identical on a single T cell
The CD8 coreceptor is found on the surface of which cell type?
The CD8 coreceptor is found on the surface of cytotoxic T cells.
On the surface of which cell type is the CD4 coreceptor found?
The CD4 coreceptor is found on the surface of helper T cells.
What types of antigen do T cells not recognize?
T cells do not recognize free antigens; they only recognize antigens presented by MHC molecules on antigen-presenting cells.
Which T cell plays an integral role in both humoral and cell-mediated immunity?
Helper T cells (CD4 cells) play an integral role in both humoral and cell-mediated immunity.
What types of antigen are recognized by T cells?
T cells recognize antigens that are presented by MHC molecules on the surface of antigen-presenting cells.
Which of the following organs helps with T-lymphocyte maturation? A) Bone marrow B) Thymus C) Spleen D) Lymph nodes
B) Thymus
Which of the following are correct statements regarding T lymphocytes? A) They mature in the bone marrow B) They are part of the innate immune system C) They have T cell receptors D) They can differentiate into memory cells
C) They have T cell receptors D) They can differentiate into memory cells
Which of the following is true of receptor editing of the T-cell receptor? A) It occurs in the bone marrow B) It allows T cells to bind free antigens C) It involves changes in the variable region D) It is a process to eliminate self-reactive T cells
C) It involves changes in the variable region
Which of the following presents processed antigens to T cells? A) B cells B) Dendritic cells C) Macrophages D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What is the function of cytotoxic T-cells?
The function of cytotoxic T-cells is to induce apoptosis in cells infected with intracellular pathogens.
Which describes T cells? A) Part of the innate immune system B) Involved in humoral immunity C) Involved in cell-mediated immunity D) Mature in the bone marrow
C) Involved in cell-mediated immunity
Which of the following recognizes antigens displayed on host cells with MHC II? A) Cytotoxic T cells B) Helper T cells C) B cells D) Natural killer cells
B) Helper T cells
What organ develops T-cells during childhood?
The thymus develops T-cells during childhood.
How do T and B lymphocytes recognize different antigens?
T lymphocytes recognize antigens presented by MHC molecules on antigen-presenting cells, while B lymphocytes recognize free antigens directly through their B cell receptors.