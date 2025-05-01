Introduction to T Lymphocytes quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main differences between cytotoxic T cells (CD8 cells) and helper T cells (CD4 cells) in terms of their functions and surface markers?
Cytotoxic T cells (CD8 cells) induce apoptosis in cells infected with intracellular pathogens and are identified by the CD8 protein on their surface. Helper T cells (CD4 cells) assist in activating other immune cells, such as B cells, by producing cytokines, and are identified by the CD4 protein on their surface.
How do T cell receptors (TCRs) enable T lymphocytes to recognize specific antigens, and what is their structural composition?
T cell receptors (TCRs) allow T lymphocytes to recognize specific antigens presented by antigen-presenting cells. Each TCR consists of an alpha and a beta polypeptide chain linked by disulfide bonds, with variable regions for antigen binding and constant regions near the cell surface.
What is the process by which naive T cells become activated and differentiate into effector and memory T cells?
Naive T cells become activated when they encounter their specific antigen presented by an antigen-presenting cell. Upon activation, they proliferate and differentiate into short-lived effector T cells, which respond immediately to infection, or long-lived memory T cells, which provide a faster response to future exposures.
Where do T lymphocytes develop, and to which organs do they migrate after maturation?
T lymphocytes develop in the thymus and, after maturation, migrate to secondary lymphoid organs such as lymph nodes and the spleen.
