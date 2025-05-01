Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 32 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of the autonomic nervous system? The autonomic nervous system regulates involuntary functions by innervating smooth muscle, cardiac muscle, and glands.

Which type of muscle does the somatic nervous system innervate? The somatic nervous system innervates skeletal muscle.

How many neurons are involved in the efferent pathway of the somatic nervous system? The somatic nervous system uses a single neuron in its efferent pathway.

What is autonomic tone? Autonomic tone is the balance between sympathetic and parasympathetic activity in the body.

What is the primary role of the sympathetic division? The sympathetic division is responsible for the fight or flight response and helps maintain homeostasis during activity.

How does the sympathetic division affect heart rate? The sympathetic division increases heart rate.