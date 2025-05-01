Skip to main content
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System quiz #3 Flashcards

Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System quiz #3
  • What is the primary function of the autonomic nervous system?
    The autonomic nervous system regulates involuntary functions by innervating smooth muscle, cardiac muscle, and glands.
  • Which type of muscle does the somatic nervous system innervate?
    The somatic nervous system innervates skeletal muscle.
  • How many neurons are involved in the efferent pathway of the somatic nervous system?
    The somatic nervous system uses a single neuron in its efferent pathway.
  • What is autonomic tone?
    Autonomic tone is the balance between sympathetic and parasympathetic activity in the body.
  • What is the primary role of the sympathetic division?
    The sympathetic division is responsible for the fight or flight response and helps maintain homeostasis during activity.
  • How does the sympathetic division affect heart rate?
    The sympathetic division increases heart rate.
  • What is another name for the parasympathetic division?
    The parasympathetic division is also called the rest and digest system.
  • How does the parasympathetic division affect heart rate?
    The parasympathetic division decreases heart rate.
  • What happens to the activity of the sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions during stress?
    During stress, the sympathetic division becomes more dominant and the parasympathetic division is suppressed.
  • What is the main effect of the parasympathetic division on the body during rest?
    It promotes activities like digestion and reduces heart rate and breathing.
  • What type of response does the sympathetic division produce in the body?
    It produces an aroused, energy-mobilizing response.
  • How do the sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions generally interact with each other?
    They usually have opposite effects on the same organs to maintain balance.
  • What is an example of a situation that activates the parasympathetic division?
    Relaxing after a meal or resting quietly.
  • What is the main neurotransmitter used by the parasympathetic division at the target organ?
    Acetylcholine is the main neurotransmitter at the target organ for the parasympathetic division.
  • What is the effect of the parasympathetic division on the digestive system?
    It stimulates digestion.
  • What is the general effect of the parasympathetic division on the pupils of the eyes?
    It constricts the pupils.
  • What is the function of the autonomic nervous system during sleep?
    The parasympathetic division is more active, promoting rest and recovery.
  • How does the autonomic nervous system help the body respond to environmental changes?
    It adjusts organ function automatically to maintain homeostasis in response to environmental cues.
  • What is the role of the autonomic nervous system in emotional responses?
    It mediates physiological changes during emotional arousal, such as increased heart rate or sweating.
  • Which division of the autonomic nervous system is more active during exercise?
    The sympathetic division is more active during exercise.
  • Which division of the autonomic nervous system is more active during digestion?
    The parasympathetic division is more active during digestion.
  • What is the effect of the sympathetic division on respiratory rate?
    It increases respiratory rate.
  • What is the effect of the parasympathetic division on respiratory rate?
    It decreases respiratory rate.
  • What is the main purpose of the fight or flight response?
    To prepare the body to confront or escape from threats.
  • What is the main purpose of the rest and digest response?
    To promote recovery, energy storage, and maintenance functions.
  • How do the sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions contribute to autonomic tone?
    They both provide ongoing input to organs, creating a balanced state of activity.
  • What is the effect of the sympathetic division on blood flow to skeletal muscles?
    It increases blood flow to skeletal muscles.
  • What is the effect of the parasympathetic division on blood flow to the digestive tract?
    It increases blood flow to the digestive tract.
  • What is the effect of the sympathetic division on glandular secretions?
    It generally decreases glandular secretions.
  • What is the effect of the parasympathetic division on glandular secretions?
    It generally increases glandular secretions.
  • Why is the autonomic nervous system important for survival?
    It regulates vital involuntary functions necessary for life, such as heart rate and breathing.
  • How does the autonomic nervous system operate without conscious control?
    It functions automatically, adjusting organ activity based on internal and external cues.