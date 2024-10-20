Introduction to the Central Nervous System quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to the Central Nervous System quiz #2
When do the hemispheres of the cerebral cortex begin to specialize?
The hemispheres of the cerebral cortex begin to specialize during early childhood.
The afferent division of the nervous system carries sensory information to the central nervous system.
a. amygdala
The Broca area is responsible for speech production.Where are the pyramids of the brainstem?
A subdural hematoma occurs when blood collects between the dura mater and arachnoid membrane.
The somatic nervous system controls skeletal muscle contractions.
The brainstem connects to the spinal cord and regulates basic survival functions.
The two divisions of the nervous system are the central nervous system (CNS) and the peripheral nervous system (PNS).
The CNS consists of the brain and spinal cord and functions as the control center for the body.
The frontal lobe is associated with areas involved in decision-making, problem-solving, and planning.
The case of H.M. was important because it demonstrated the role of the hippocampus in forming new memories.
The medulla oblongata regulates vital functions such as heart rate and breathing.
The limbic system controls emotions, memory, and arousal.
The cerebellum is not primarily responsible for language processing.
The hippocampus and the prefrontal cortex are responsible for explicit memories.
The two main functional subdivisions are the somatic nervous system and the autonomic nervous system.
The left hemisphere is most likely involved in language processing and analytical tasks.
The temporal lobe contains Wernicke's area, which is responsible for speech comprehension.
The RAS must receive sensory input to regulate wakefulness and sleep-wake transitions.
Nearly all sensory information going to the cerebral cortex passes through the thalamus.
