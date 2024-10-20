Introduction to the Complement System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Complement System A set of inactive proteins in blood and tissues that initiate immune responses when activated by infection.

Innate Immunity A non-adaptive immune response that does not change over time and includes the complement system.

Adaptive Immunity An immune response that adapts over time and is complemented by the classical pathway of the complement system.

Alternative Pathway One of the three pathways that activate the complement system, independent of antibodies.

Lectin Pathway A complement system activation pathway that involves lectin binding to pathogen surfaces.

Classical Pathway A complement system activation pathway that utilizes antibodies and complements adaptive immunity.

C3 Convertase An enzyme that activates C3 by cleaving it into C3a and C3b, leading to immune responses.

C3 A critical complement protein activated by C3 convertase, leading to opsonization and inflammation.

Opsonization A process where pathogens are marked for phagocytosis, enhanced by C3b.

Inflammation An immune response that helps eliminate microbes, triggered by complement activation.

Cell Lysis The destruction of a cell, often a microbe, as a result of complement system activation.

C3a An active fragment of C3 that contributes to the inflammatory response.

C3b An active fragment of C3 that promotes opsonization and cell lysis.

Antibodies Proteins that the classical pathway uses to complement adaptive immunity.