Introduction to the Complement System definitions Flashcards

Introduction to the Complement System definitions
Introduction to the Complement System definitions
- Complement SystemA set of inactive proteins in blood and tissues that initiate immune responses when activated by infection.
- Innate ImmunityA non-adaptive immune response that does not change over time and includes the complement system.
- Adaptive ImmunityAn immune response that adapts over time and is complemented by the classical pathway of the complement system.
- Alternative PathwayOne of the three pathways that activate the complement system, independent of antibodies.
- Lectin PathwayA complement system activation pathway that involves lectin binding to pathogen surfaces.
- Classical PathwayA complement system activation pathway that utilizes antibodies and complements adaptive immunity.
- C3 ConvertaseAn enzyme that activates C3 by cleaving it into C3a and C3b, leading to immune responses.
- C3A critical complement protein activated by C3 convertase, leading to opsonization and inflammation.
- OpsonizationA process where pathogens are marked for phagocytosis, enhanced by C3b.
- InflammationAn immune response that helps eliminate microbes, triggered by complement activation.
- Cell LysisThe destruction of a cell, often a microbe, as a result of complement system activation.
- C3aAn active fragment of C3 that contributes to the inflammatory response.
- C3bAn active fragment of C3 that promotes opsonization and cell lysis.
- AntibodiesProteins that the classical pathway uses to complement adaptive immunity.
- Scanning SystemA function of the complement system to detect signs of microbes in the body.