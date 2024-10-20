Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to the Complement System quiz Flashcards

Introduction to the Complement System quiz
1/10
  • Which complement protein is used as an opsonin?
    C3b is used as an opsonin in the complement system.
  • Which of the following can activate the complement cascade in any of the three pathways: alternative, lectin, or classical?
    Microbial signals can activate the complement cascade in any of the three pathways.
  • Which of the following are not involved in molecular complementarity: antibodies, C3 convertase, or C3b?
    C3 convertase is not directly involved in molecular complementarity.
  • Which is incorrect about complement: it is part of adaptive immunity, it can lead to inflammation, or it consists of inactive proteins?
    It is incorrect to say that complement is part of adaptive immunity; it is part of innate immunity.
  • What does the lectin pathway of complement activation use to cleave C4 and C2?
    The lectin pathway uses mannose-binding lectin to cleave C4 and C2.
  • Which of the following is not a role of activated complement: opsonization, antibody production, or cell lysis?
    Antibody production is not a role of activated complement.
  • What is the role of C3 convertase in the complement system?
    C3 convertase activates C3 by cleaving it into C3a and C3b, leading to immune responses.
  • How does the classical pathway complement adaptive immunity?
    The classical pathway complements adaptive immunity by utilizing antibodies.
  • What are the three pathways that can activate the complement system?
    The three pathways are the alternative pathway, the lectin pathway, and the classical pathway.
  • What immune responses can be triggered by the activation of the complement system?
    Activation of the complement system can lead to opsonization, cell lysis, and inflammation.