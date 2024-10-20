Introduction to the Complement System quiz Flashcards
Which complement protein is used as an opsonin?
C3b is used as an opsonin in the complement system.Which of the following can activate the complement cascade in any of the three pathways: alternative, lectin, or classical?
Microbial signals can activate the complement cascade in any of the three pathways.Which of the following are not involved in molecular complementarity: antibodies, C3 convertase, or C3b?
C3 convertase is not directly involved in molecular complementarity.Which is incorrect about complement: it is part of adaptive immunity, it can lead to inflammation, or it consists of inactive proteins?
It is incorrect to say that complement is part of adaptive immunity; it is part of innate immunity.What does the lectin pathway of complement activation use to cleave C4 and C2?
The lectin pathway uses mannose-binding lectin to cleave C4 and C2.Which of the following is not a role of activated complement: opsonization, antibody production, or cell lysis?
Antibody production is not a role of activated complement.What is the role of C3 convertase in the complement system?
C3 convertase activates C3 by cleaving it into C3a and C3b, leading to immune responses.How does the classical pathway complement adaptive immunity?
The classical pathway complements adaptive immunity by utilizing antibodies.What are the three pathways that can activate the complement system?
The three pathways are the alternative pathway, the lectin pathway, and the classical pathway.What immune responses can be triggered by the activation of the complement system?
Activation of the complement system can lead to opsonization, cell lysis, and inflammation.