Introduction to the Cytoskeleton definitions Flashcards

Introduction to the Cytoskeleton definitions

Introduction to the Cytoskeleton definitions
  • Cytoskeleton
    A network of elongated proteins in the cytoplasm providing cell shape, structure, movement, transportation, and biosignaling.
  • Microfilaments
    The smallest cytoskeletal component, composed of thin rods of repeating actin proteins.
  • Intermediate filaments
    Cytoskeletal components of intermediate size, made from various proteins, providing structural support.
  • Microtubules
    The largest cytoskeletal component, forming large tubes from repeating tubulin proteins, crucial for cell movement.
  • Actin
    A protein that forms thin rods, repeatedly assembling to create microfilaments in the cytoskeleton.
  • Tubulin
    A protein that assembles into large tubes, forming microtubules, essential for cell structure and movement.
  • Cilia
    Short, hair-like structures made of microtubules, moving like oars to propel cells or move objects.
  • Flagella
    Long, tail-like structures made of microtubules, moving like whips to enable cell movement.
  • Fluorescence microscopy
    A technique to visualize cytoskeletal components by coloring them, aiding in structural analysis.
  • Scanning electron micrograph
    An imaging technique used to illustrate the structural differences and functions of cilia and flagella.