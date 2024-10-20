Introduction to the Cytoskeleton definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Cytoskeleton A network of elongated proteins in the cytoplasm providing cell shape, structure, movement, transportation, and biosignaling.

Microfilaments The smallest cytoskeletal component, composed of thin rods of repeating actin proteins.

Intermediate filaments Cytoskeletal components of intermediate size, made from various proteins, providing structural support.

Microtubules The largest cytoskeletal component, forming large tubes from repeating tubulin proteins, crucial for cell movement.

Actin A protein that forms thin rods, repeatedly assembling to create microfilaments in the cytoskeleton.

Tubulin A protein that assembles into large tubes, forming microtubules, essential for cell structure and movement.

Cilia Short, hair-like structures made of microtubules, moving like oars to propel cells or move objects.

Flagella Long, tail-like structures made of microtubules, moving like whips to enable cell movement.

Fluorescence microscopy A technique to visualize cytoskeletal components by coloring them, aiding in structural analysis.