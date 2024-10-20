Introduction to the Cytoskeleton definitions Flashcards
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton definitions
- CytoskeletonA network of elongated proteins in the cytoplasm providing cell shape, structure, movement, transportation, and biosignaling.
- MicrofilamentsThe smallest cytoskeletal component, composed of thin rods of repeating actin proteins.
- Intermediate filamentsCytoskeletal components of intermediate size, made from various proteins, providing structural support.
- MicrotubulesThe largest cytoskeletal component, forming large tubes from repeating tubulin proteins, crucial for cell movement.
- ActinA protein that forms thin rods, repeatedly assembling to create microfilaments in the cytoskeleton.
- TubulinA protein that assembles into large tubes, forming microtubules, essential for cell structure and movement.
- CiliaShort, hair-like structures made of microtubules, moving like oars to propel cells or move objects.
- FlagellaLong, tail-like structures made of microtubules, moving like whips to enable cell movement.
- Fluorescence microscopyA technique to visualize cytoskeletal components by coloring them, aiding in structural analysis.
- Scanning electron micrographAn imaging technique used to illustrate the structural differences and functions of cilia and flagella.