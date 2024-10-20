Introduction to the Cytoskeleton quiz Flashcards

Actin filaments are the smallest component of the cytoskeleton, composed of thin rods of repeating actin proteins, providing cell shape and movement.
Which of the following is a feature common to all three components of the cytoskeleton? a) They are all composed of the same protein b) They all provide structural support c) They are all the same size d) They are all involved in cell division
b) They all provide structural support
Cilia and flagella move due to the interaction of the cytoskeleton with which of the following? a) Actin filaments b) Intermediate filaments c) Microtubules d) Myosin
c) Microtubules
Which of the following are the main types of cytoskeletal fibers? a) Actin filaments, collagen fibers, and elastin fibers b) Microfilaments, intermediate filaments, and microtubules c) Keratin fibers, actin filaments, and tubulin fibers d) Myosin fibers, collagen fibers, and microtubules
b) Microfilaments, intermediate filaments, and microtubules
What structure is produced when protein fibers radiate from centrioles?
The mitotic spindle is produced when protein fibers radiate from centrioles.
Which of the following statements about the cytoskeleton is true? a) It is only found in animal cells b) It is composed of DNA c) It provides structural support and facilitates movement d) It is not involved in cell signaling
c) It provides structural support and facilitates movement
Which of the following statements about microtubules during anaphase is true? a) They shorten to pull chromosomes apart b) They lengthen to push chromosomes together c) They remain unchanged d) They dissolve completely
a) They shorten to pull chromosomes apart
Which of the following is not composed of microtubules? a) Cilia b) Flagella c) Microvilli d) Mitotic spindle
c) Microvilli
Which of the following statements best describes microtubules?
Microtubules are the largest component of the cytoskeleton, composed of tubulin proteins, forming large tubes that provide structural support and facilitate movement.
Both cilia and flagella are composed of what type of cytoskeletal component?
Both cilia and flagella are composed of microtubules.
Which statement about intermediate filaments is not true? a) They are the smallest component of the cytoskeleton b) They provide mechanical support c) They are made of various proteins d) They are intermediate in size
a) They are the smallest component of the cytoskeleton
Which of the following are functions of intermediate filaments? a) Cell movement b) Providing mechanical support c) DNA replication d) Photosynthesis
b) Providing mechanical support
Which of the following is not a component of the cytoskeleton? a) Microfilaments b) Intermediate filaments c) Microtubules d) Ribosomes
d) Ribosomes
Which of the following proteins is not a long filament found in the cytoskeleton? a) Actin b) Tubulin c) Keratin d) Hemoglobin
d) Hemoglobin
What are the three types of protein structures that contribute to the cytoskeleton?
The three types of protein structures are microfilaments, intermediate filaments, and microtubules.
Which of the following statements about the cytoskeleton is false? a) It is involved in cell signaling b) It is composed of nucleic acids c) It provides structural support d) It facilitates cell movement
b) It is composed of nucleic acids
Which of the following correctly matches a component of the cytoskeleton to one of its functions? a) Microfilaments - DNA replication b) Intermediate filaments - Photosynthesis c) Microtubules - Cell movement d) Ribosomes - Protein synthesis
c) Microtubules - Cell movement
Which of the following is not one of the components of the cytoskeleton? a) Microfilaments b) Intermediate filaments c) Microtubules d) Lysosomes
d) Lysosomes
What protein fibers help form the framework of structural support for cells?
Microfilaments, intermediate filaments, and microtubules help form the framework of structural support for cells.
Which of the following best describes actin filaments?
Actin filaments are the smallest component of the cytoskeleton, composed of actin proteins, providing cell shape and movement.
Which structure is made of protein fibers that form the cell’s supporting network?
The cytoskeleton is made of protein fibers that form the cell’s supporting network.
Dynamic instability is the ability of a microtubule to do which of the following? a) Remain static b) Rapidly grow and shrink c) Change color d) Conduct electricity
b) Rapidly grow and shrink
Which is not a function of the cytoskeleton? a) Providing structural support b) Facilitating cell movement c) Conducting photosynthesis d) Assisting in cell division
c) Conducting photosynthesis
Which of the following is true for microfilaments? a) They are the largest component of the cytoskeleton b) They are composed of tubulin c) They are involved in cell movement d) They are made of various proteins
c) They are involved in cell movement
Which of the following structures has a 9 + 2 arrangement of microtubules? a) Microvilli b) Cilia c) Intermediate filaments d) Actin filaments
b) Cilia
Which of the following statements about the cytoskeleton is correct? a) It is only found in prokaryotic cells b) It is composed of carbohydrates c) It provides structural support and facilitates movement d) It is not involved in cell signaling
c) It provides structural support and facilitates movement