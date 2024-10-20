Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #2 Flashcards

Which hormone is secreted by the small intestine in response to the presence of acidic chyme?
Secretin is secreted by the small intestine in response to acidic chyme.
A client is to receive enoxaparin. The nurse would administer this drug by which route?
Enoxaparin is administered subcutaneously.
Which of the following correctly describes the function of luteinizing hormone? Options: A) Stimulates milk production B) Stimulates ovulation C) Increases blood sugar D) Regulates calcium levels
B) Stimulates ovulation
Which of these glands produces a hormone that maintains the balance of calcium in the blood?
The parathyroid glands produce parathyroid hormone, which maintains calcium balance.
What is the function of the thymus?
The thymus is involved in the maturation of T-cells for the immune system.
What is the difference between endocrine and exocrine glands?
Endocrine glands secrete hormones into the bloodstream, while exocrine glands secrete substances through ducts to an epithelial surface.
What endocrine gland secretes triiodothyronine?
The thyroid gland secretes triiodothyronine (T3).
Which of the following is a characteristic of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA)? Select all that apply. Options: A) High blood sugar B) Low blood pH C) Presence of ketones D) Low insulin levels
A) High blood sugar, B) Low blood pH, C) Presence of ketones
Which cells secrete testosterone?
Leydig cells in the testes secrete testosterone.
Antidiuretic hormone exerts its effects by which of the following? Options: A) Increasing urine output B) Decreasing water reabsorption C) Increasing water reabsorption D) Decreasing blood pressure
C) Increasing water reabsorption
Which endocrine gland is located in the brain?
The pituitary gland is located in the brain.
What hormone produced in the adrenal cortex increases blood sugar levels?
Cortisol increases blood sugar levels.
When vasoactive medications are administered, what should be monitored?
Monitor blood pressure and heart rate.
A nurse is teaching a client about preventing osteoporosis. Which teaching point is correct?
Ensure adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D, and engage in weight-bearing exercises.
Low blood glucose stimulates which of the following organs to release glucagon into the bloodstream?
The pancreas releases glucagon in response to low blood glucose.
Which organ produces insulin?
The pancreas produces insulin.
Which gland in the endocrine system primarily controls the body's response to a stressful situation?
The adrenal glands control the body's response to stress.
Which would be appropriate to include in teaching a client with type 2 diabetes?
Discuss the importance of diet, exercise, and monitoring blood glucose levels.
Which findings are used to describe bulimia nervosa? Select all that apply. Options: A) Binge eating B) Purging C) Excessive exercise D) Restrictive eating
A) Binge eating, B) Purging, C) Excessive exercise
Which of the following is a hormone that stimulates osteoblasts at the epiphyseal plate?
Growth hormone stimulates osteoblasts at the epiphyseal plate.
How do nonsteroid hormones differ from steroid hormones?
Nonsteroid hormones are water-soluble and bind to receptors on the cell membrane, while steroid hormones are lipid-soluble and bind to receptors inside the cell.
What is the effect of antidiuretic hormone on the cells of the collecting duct?
Antidiuretic hormone increases the permeability of the collecting duct cells to water, promoting reabsorption.
How do exocrine glands differ from endocrine glands?
Exocrine glands secrete substances through ducts to an epithelial surface, while endocrine glands secrete hormones directly into the bloodstream.
Pentoxifylline (Trental) is a medication used for which of the following conditions?
Pentoxifylline is used to improve blood flow in patients with peripheral artery disease.
Which of the following statements about thyroxine is true? Options: A) It is a steroid hormone. B) It regulates metabolism. C) It is produced by the adrenal gland. D) It decreases blood calcium levels.
B) It regulates metabolism.
Which of the following hormones is secreted from the adrenal medulla?
Epinephrine is secreted from the adrenal medulla.
The function of which hormone is to help control blood pressure?
Aldosterone helps control blood pressure.
The parathyroid glands respond to which type of stimulus?
The parathyroid glands respond to changes in blood calcium levels.
How are the nervous system and endocrine system similar?
Both systems are involved in regulating body functions and maintaining homeostasis.
Which two hormones are produced by the adrenal medulla?
Epinephrine and norepinephrine are produced by the adrenal medulla.
Which of the following hormones is produced by the pancreas?
Insulin is produced by the pancreas.
Which of the following happens immediately after the P wave?
The atria contract, pushing blood into the ventricles.
What are the functions of FSH?
FSH stimulates the growth of ovarian follicles in females and spermatogenesis in males.
Which hormone stimulates contractions during childbirth?
Oxytocin stimulates contractions during childbirth.
Which of the following hormones does blue light from screens suppress?
Blue light from screens suppresses melatonin production.
Which of the following pancreatic hormones lowers the blood glucose level?
Insulin lowers blood glucose levels.
Which of the following diseases does an endocrinologist treat?
An endocrinologist treats diseases like diabetes, thyroid disorders, and hormonal imbalances.
Where is epinephrine secreted?
Epinephrine is secreted by the adrenal medulla.
What does the hormone insulin regulate in the human body?
Insulin regulates blood glucose levels.
Which signs are manifestations of the Cushing triad? Select all that apply. Options: A) Hypertension B) Bradycardia C) Irregular respirations D) Hyperglycemia
A) Hypertension, B) Bradycardia, C) Irregular respirations