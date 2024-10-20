Skip to main content
Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #2 Flashcards

Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #2
  • Which hormone is secreted by the small intestine in response to the presence of acidic chyme?
    Secretin is secreted by the small intestine in response to acidic chyme.
  • A client is to receive enoxaparin. The nurse would administer this drug by which route?
    Enoxaparin is administered subcutaneously.
  • Which of the following correctly describes the function of luteinizing hormone? Options: A) Stimulates milk production B) Stimulates ovulation C) Increases blood sugar D) Regulates calcium levels
    B) Stimulates ovulation
  • Which of these glands produces a hormone that maintains the balance of calcium in the blood?
    The parathyroid glands produce parathyroid hormone, which maintains calcium balance.
  • What is the function of the thymus?
    The thymus is involved in the maturation of T-cells for the immune system.
  • What is the difference between endocrine and exocrine glands?
    Endocrine glands secrete hormones into the bloodstream, while exocrine glands secrete substances through ducts to an epithelial surface.
  • What endocrine gland secretes triiodothyronine?
    The thyroid gland secretes triiodothyronine (T3).
  • Which of the following is a characteristic of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA)? Select all that apply. Options: A) High blood sugar B) Low blood pH C) Presence of ketones D) Low insulin levels
    A) High blood sugar, B) Low blood pH, C) Presence of ketones
  • Which cells secrete testosterone?
    Leydig cells in the testes secrete testosterone.
  • Antidiuretic hormone exerts its effects by which of the following? Options: A) Increasing urine output B) Decreasing water reabsorption C) Increasing water reabsorption D) Decreasing blood pressure
    C) Increasing water reabsorption
  • Which endocrine gland is located in the brain?
    The pituitary gland is located in the brain.
  • What hormone produced in the adrenal cortex increases blood sugar levels?
    Cortisol increases blood sugar levels.
  • When vasoactive medications are administered, what should be monitored?
    Monitor blood pressure and heart rate.
  • A nurse is teaching a client about preventing osteoporosis. Which teaching point is correct?
    Ensure adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D, and engage in weight-bearing exercises.
  • Low blood glucose stimulates which of the following organs to release glucagon into the bloodstream?
    The pancreas releases glucagon in response to low blood glucose.
  • Which organ produces insulin?
    The pancreas produces insulin.
  • Which gland in the endocrine system primarily controls the body's response to a stressful situation?
    The adrenal glands control the body's response to stress.
  • Which would be appropriate to include in teaching a client with type 2 diabetes?
    Discuss the importance of diet, exercise, and monitoring blood glucose levels.
  • Which findings are used to describe bulimia nervosa? Select all that apply. Options: A) Binge eating B) Purging C) Excessive exercise D) Restrictive eating
    A) Binge eating, B) Purging, C) Excessive exercise
  • Which of the following is a hormone that stimulates osteoblasts at the epiphyseal plate?
    Growth hormone stimulates osteoblasts at the epiphyseal plate.
  • How do nonsteroid hormones differ from steroid hormones?
    Nonsteroid hormones are water-soluble and bind to receptors on the cell membrane, while steroid hormones are lipid-soluble and bind to receptors inside the cell.
  • What is the effect of antidiuretic hormone on the cells of the collecting duct?
    Antidiuretic hormone increases the permeability of the collecting duct cells to water, promoting reabsorption.
  • How do exocrine glands differ from endocrine glands?
    Exocrine glands secrete substances through ducts to an epithelial surface, while endocrine glands secrete hormones directly into the bloodstream.
  • Pentoxifylline (Trental) is a medication used for which of the following conditions?
    Pentoxifylline is used to improve blood flow in patients with peripheral artery disease.
  • Which of the following statements about thyroxine is true? Options: A) It is a steroid hormone. B) It regulates metabolism. C) It is produced by the adrenal gland. D) It decreases blood calcium levels.
    B) It regulates metabolism.
  • Which of the following hormones is secreted from the adrenal medulla?
    Epinephrine is secreted from the adrenal medulla.
  • The function of which hormone is to help control blood pressure?
    Aldosterone helps control blood pressure.
  • The parathyroid glands respond to which type of stimulus?
    The parathyroid glands respond to changes in blood calcium levels.
  • How are the nervous system and endocrine system similar?
    Both systems are involved in regulating body functions and maintaining homeostasis.
  • Which two hormones are produced by the adrenal medulla?
    Epinephrine and norepinephrine are produced by the adrenal medulla.
  • Which of the following hormones is produced by the pancreas?
    Insulin is produced by the pancreas.
  • Which of the following happens immediately after the P wave?
    The atria contract, pushing blood into the ventricles.
  • What are the functions of FSH?
    FSH stimulates the growth of ovarian follicles in females and spermatogenesis in males.
  • Which hormone stimulates contractions during childbirth?
    Oxytocin stimulates contractions during childbirth.
  • Which of the following hormones does blue light from screens suppress?
    Blue light from screens suppresses melatonin production.
  • Which of the following pancreatic hormones lowers the blood glucose level?
    Insulin lowers blood glucose levels.
  • Which of the following diseases does an endocrinologist treat?
    An endocrinologist treats diseases like diabetes, thyroid disorders, and hormonal imbalances.
  • Where is epinephrine secreted?
    Epinephrine is secreted by the adrenal medulla.
  • What does the hormone insulin regulate in the human body?
    Insulin regulates blood glucose levels.
  • Which signs are manifestations of the Cushing triad? Select all that apply. Options: A) Hypertension B) Bradycardia C) Irregular respirations D) Hyperglycemia
    A) Hypertension, B) Bradycardia, C) Irregular respirations