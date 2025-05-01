Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #9 Flashcards
Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #9
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13
How do hormones contribute to the body's response to environmental changes?
Hormones help the body adapt by regulating physiological processes in response to changes such as stress, temperature, and nutrient availability.What is the importance of hormone receptors in determining cellular response?
Only cells with the appropriate receptors can respond to a specific hormone, ensuring targeted effects.How does the endocrine system achieve whole-body signaling?
By releasing hormones into the bloodstream, the endocrine system can send signals to virtually all parts of the body.What is the main function of the pituitary gland?
The pituitary gland produces hormones that regulate other endocrine glands.How do hormones regulate water balance in the body?
Hormones signal the kidneys to adjust urine output, maintaining proper water levels in the blood.What is the role of the hypothalamus in hormone regulation?
The hypothalamus controls the release of hormones from the pituitary gland and helps maintain homeostasis.How do hormones affect the immune system?
Hormones like those from the thymus help develop and regulate the immune system, especially in childhood.What is the general effect of adrenaline on the body?
Adrenaline increases heart rate, blood flow, and energy availability during stress.How do hormones regulate reproductive cycles?
Hormones control the timing and progression of reproductive cycles and processes.What is the function of peptide hormones?
Peptide hormones act as chemical messengers, binding to cell membrane receptors to trigger cellular responses.Why do some organs that release hormones not count as major endocrine glands?
If hormone release is not their main function, they are not considered major endocrine glands.How does the endocrine system help coordinate growth?
Hormones regulate cell division, differentiation, and growth throughout development.What is the main difference between endocrine and paracrine signaling?
Endocrine signaling uses hormones that travel through the blood to distant targets, while paracrine signaling affects nearby cells within the same tissue.