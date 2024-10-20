Introduction to the Immune System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Immunity The body's defense mechanism to eliminate disease-causing microbes and protect against environmental agents.

Innate Immunity Non-specific protection present at birth, defending against a broad range of pathogens.

Adaptive Immunity Specific protection that adapts over time, targeting specific pathogens.

Pathogens Microbes or agents that cause disease and are targeted by the immune system.

Antigens Foreign substances that induce an immune response by triggering antibody production.

Antibodies Y-shaped proteins that bind to specific antigens, facilitating immune responses.

Physical Barriers Innate immunity components like skin and mucus membranes that block pathogen entry.

Chemical Defenses Substances like antimicrobials and acids that protect against pathogens in innate immunity.

Innate Immune Cells Cells involved in non-specific defense mechanisms present from birth.

Adaptive Immune Cells Cells like B cells and T cells that adapt to target specific pathogens.

B Cells Adaptive immune cells that produce antibodies to target specific antigens.

T Cells Adaptive immune cells that help in targeting and eliminating pathogens.

Susceptibility The lack of immunity towards a specific agent or pathogen.

Specific Immunity Another term for adaptive immunity, targeting specific pathogens.