Introduction to the Immune System definitions Flashcards

Introduction to the Immune System definitions
  • Immunity
    The body's defense mechanism to eliminate disease-causing microbes and protect against environmental agents.
  • Innate Immunity
    Non-specific protection present at birth, defending against a broad range of pathogens.
  • Adaptive Immunity
    Specific protection that adapts over time, targeting specific pathogens.
  • Pathogens
    Microbes or agents that cause disease and are targeted by the immune system.
  • Antigens
    Foreign substances that induce an immune response by triggering antibody production.
  • Antibodies
    Y-shaped proteins that bind to specific antigens, facilitating immune responses.
  • Physical Barriers
    Innate immunity components like skin and mucus membranes that block pathogen entry.
  • Chemical Defenses
    Substances like antimicrobials and acids that protect against pathogens in innate immunity.
  • Innate Immune Cells
    Cells involved in non-specific defense mechanisms present from birth.
  • Adaptive Immune Cells
    Cells like B cells and T cells that adapt to target specific pathogens.
  • B Cells
    Adaptive immune cells that produce antibodies to target specific antigens.
  • T Cells
    Adaptive immune cells that help in targeting and eliminating pathogens.
  • Susceptibility
    The lack of immunity towards a specific agent or pathogen.
  • Specific Immunity
    Another term for adaptive immunity, targeting specific pathogens.
  • Nonspecific Immunity
    Another term for innate immunity, providing broad protection against pathogens.