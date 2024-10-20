Introduction to the Immune System quiz #1 Flashcards

How do the circulatory system and immune system work together to respond to an injury?
The circulatory system transports immune cells to the site of injury, where they can respond to pathogens and facilitate healing.
What is the second link in the chain of transmission?
The second link in the chain of transmission is the reservoir, which is the habitat where the infectious agent lives, grows, and multiplies.
What occurs when the circulatory system carries bacteria and their toxins to all parts of the body?
This condition is known as sepsis, where the body's response to infection causes widespread inflammation and can lead to organ failure.
Which of the following is not a type of opportunistic infection common to HIV/AIDS positive people? a) Pneumocystis pneumonia b) Tuberculosis c) Influenza d) Kaposi's sarcoma
c) Influenza
How are immune cells able to detect foreign pathogens?
Immune cells detect foreign pathogens through receptors that recognize specific antigens on the surface of pathogens.
Which of the following is an example of an infectious disease that is not a communicable disease? a) Tetanus b) Influenza c) Measles d) Tuberculosis
a) Tetanus
What is a true statement regarding varicella zoster virus infection?
Varicella zoster virus causes chickenpox upon initial infection and can reactivate later in life to cause shingles.
Which structure filters foreign particles and contains white blood cells?
Lymph nodes filter foreign particles and contain white blood cells.
How does a capsule help certain bacteria evade detection by the immune system?
A capsule can prevent phagocytosis by immune cells, allowing bacteria to evade detection and destruction.
Where are Peyer's patches located?
Peyer's patches are located in the small intestine.
Which of the following is not part of the immune system? a) Spleen b) Liver c) Thymus d) Bone marrow
b) Liver
What is any large molecule capable of triggering an immune response called?
An antigen is any large molecule capable of triggering an immune response.
The client is experiencing severe sepsis. What assessment finding would the nurse expect?
The nurse would expect findings such as fever, increased heart rate, rapid breathing, and confusion.
What is the first link in the chain of infection?
The first link in the chain of infection is the infectious agent or pathogen.
How can capsules enable bacteria to evade the immune system?
Capsules can prevent phagocytosis by immune cells, allowing bacteria to evade detection and destruction.
Which of the following is not an autoimmune disease? a) Rheumatoid arthritis b) Type 1 diabetes c) Asthma d) Lupus
c) Asthma
Why is it important to use aseptic technique when working with bacteria in the lab?
Aseptic technique prevents contamination of samples and ensures accurate experimental results.
What are leukocidins?
Leukocidins are toxins produced by some bacteria that can kill white blood cells.
The thymus is needed for the proper development of which white blood cell?
The thymus is needed for the proper development of T cells.
The nurse is caring for the following clients. Which client requires a negative air flow room?
A client with tuberculosis requires a negative air flow room to prevent the spread of airborne pathogens.
Which body systems work together to protect the body from pathogens?
The immune system and the integumentary system work together to protect the body from pathogens.
What intervention is appropriate for a client with sarcoidosis?
Corticosteroids are often used to reduce inflammation in clients with sarcoidosis.
A client is experiencing anaphylaxis. What drug will the nurse most likely administer?
The nurse will most likely administer epinephrine to a client experiencing anaphylaxis.
Which of the following would be a virulence factor of a pathogen? a) Capsule b) Flagella c) Ribosome d) Cell wall
a) Capsule
For what client would a broad-spectrum antibiotic be most appropriate?
A broad-spectrum antibiotic would be most appropriate for a client with a severe infection of unknown origin.
What is the body's ability to resist invaders and the diseases they cause?
Immunity is the body's ability to resist invaders and the diseases they cause.
Which of the following is not one of the three types of immunity? a) Innate b) Adaptive c) Passive d) Acquired
d) Acquired
Which is true about treatment for HIV?
Treatment for HIV typically involves antiretroviral therapy to reduce viral load and improve immune function.
Which nursing intervention is most appropriate for a client with multiple myeloma?
Monitoring for signs of infection and managing pain are appropriate interventions for a client with multiple myeloma.
Which of the following is not a function of immunoglobulins? a) Neutralizing toxins b) Opsonization c) Hormone regulation d) Activating complement
c) Hormone regulation
Which is a true statement about memory cells?
Memory cells are long-lived immune cells that remember past infections and provide a faster response upon re-exposure.
Which of the following contributes to the virulence of a pathogen? a) Capsule b) Antibiotic resistance c) Toxin production d) All of the above
d) All of the above
Which of these engulf bacteria and break them down?
Phagocytes, such as macrophages and neutrophils, engulf bacteria and break them down.
Which of the following is a type of sterilization? a) Autoclaving b) Filtration c) Radiation d) All of the above
d) All of the above
Which is the main function of IgD?
The main function of IgD is to act as a receptor on B cells, playing a role in initiating immune responses.
Which of the following is not true of anaphylactic shock? a) It is a severe allergic reaction b) It can be life-threatening c) It is caused by a bacterial infection d) It requires immediate medical attention
c) It is caused by a bacterial infection
What information from the client would support the diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome?
A history of recent viral infection or vaccination followed by progressive muscle weakness supports the diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome.
The class of immunoglobulin called IgE is involved with which of the following? a) Allergic reactions b) Bacterial infections c) Viral infections d) Autoimmune diseases
a) Allergic reactions
Which of the following is a sign of possible drug abuse? a) Dilated pupils b) Slurred speech c) Unexplained weight loss d) All of the above
d) All of the above
What is an adverse effect of excessive immunosuppression?
Excessive immunosuppression can lead to increased susceptibility to infections and certain cancers.