Introduction to the Immune System quiz #2 Flashcards

Introduction to the Immune System quiz #2
  • Which of the following body systems protects the body against foreign substances?
    The immune system protects the body against foreign substances.
  • Which of these is a weakened or dead form of a pathogen that causes an immune response?
    A vaccine is a weakened or dead form of a pathogen that causes an immune response.
  • Which of the following terms describes the migration of neutrophils from blood vessels? a) Chemotaxis b) Diapedesis c) Phagocytosis d) Opsonization
    b) Diapedesis
  • Which intervention will the nurse select to prevent mucositis?
    The nurse may recommend oral hygiene measures and the use of mouth rinses to prevent mucositis.
  • Activated helper T cells release which two of the following to stimulate other immune cells? a) Interleukins b) Cytokines c) Antibodies d) Hormones
    a) Interleukins and b) Cytokines
  • Which organ system defends the body against pathogens?
    The immune system defends the body against pathogens.
  • Where do Salmonella pathogens grow and replicate in the infected host?
    Salmonella pathogens grow and replicate in the intestines of the infected host.
  • Which is incorrect about the Fc region of an immunoglobulin?
    The Fc region is not involved in antigen binding; it is responsible for binding to cell receptors and complement proteins.
  • Which disorder does the nurse know is considered to be an autoimmune disease?
    Rheumatoid arthritis is considered to be an autoimmune disease.
  • Which of the following is not a communicable disease? a) Influenza b) Tuberculosis c) Diabetes d) Measles
    c) Diabetes
  • Which of the following statements regarding infections involving biofilms is false?
    Biofilms do not protect bacteria from antibiotics; this statement is false as biofilms do provide protection.
  • Type I hypersensitivities require which of the following initial priming events to occur?
    Type I hypersensitivities require the initial exposure to an allergen, leading to IgE production and sensitization of mast cells.
  • Which client has a greater risk for latex allergies?
    Clients with a history of multiple surgeries or healthcare workers have a greater risk for latex allergies.
  • What is a superantigen?
    A superantigen is a type of antigen that causes excessive activation of the immune system, leading to a massive release of cytokines.
  • Which client is at the greatest risk of developing rheumatic heart disease?
    A client with a history of untreated or recurrent streptococcal throat infections is at the greatest risk.
  • A basic immunoglobulin molecule is composed of how many polypeptide chains?
    A basic immunoglobulin molecule is composed of four polypeptide chains: two heavy chains and two light chains.
  • Which of the following situations would be likely to lead to an opportunistic infection?
    Opportunistic infections are likely in individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS or undergoing chemotherapy.
  • What is an advantage of a live attenuated vaccine?
    Live attenuated vaccines often provide long-lasting immunity with fewer doses.
  • Antibodies that attack the body's own tissues are called what?
    Antibodies that attack the body's own tissues are called autoantibodies.
  • What are the chain of infection links?
    The chain of infection links are: infectious agent, reservoir, portal of exit, mode of transmission, portal of entry, and susceptible host.
  • What is the function of Peyer's patches?
    Peyer's patches function in monitoring intestinal bacteria populations and preventing the growth of pathogenic bacteria in the intestines.
  • Which gland functions in immunity?
    The thymus gland functions in immunity by producing T cells.
  • Which of the following are a positive symptoms of schizophrenia? a) Hallucinations b) Delusions c) Disorganized speech d) All of the above
    d) All of the above
  • Why does the body attack a transplanted organ?
    The body attacks a transplanted organ because it recognizes the organ as foreign and mounts an immune response against it.
  • Which microbial virulence factor is most important for attachment to host respiratory tissues?
    Adhesins are microbial virulence factors important for attachment to host respiratory tissues.
  • An immune complex is an aggregate of which of the following? a) Antigens and antibodies b) T cells and B cells c) Pathogens and phagocytes d) Cytokines and chemokines
    a) Antigens and antibodies
  • Which nursing goal is appropriate for the nurse to make with a client who has multiple myeloma?
    An appropriate nursing goal is to manage pain and prevent complications such as infections and bone fractures.
  • Which of the following is not a prion disease? a) Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease b) Kuru c) Alzheimer's disease d) Bovine spongiform encephalopathy
    c) Alzheimer's disease
  • What is a primary pathogen?
    A primary pathogen is an organism that can cause disease in a healthy host.
  • Which of the following statements about plasma cells is false?
    Plasma cells do not produce antibodies; this statement is false as plasma cells are responsible for producing antibodies.
  • Which factor increases the risk of intimate partner violence?
    Factors such as substance abuse, financial stress, and a history of violence increase the risk of intimate partner violence.
  • Which of the following is not an example of type III hypersensitivities? a) Serum sickness b) Arthus reaction c) Contact dermatitis d) Systemic lupus erythematosus
    c) Contact dermatitis
  • Which of the following is not classified as a type of immunity? a) Innate b) Adaptive c) Passive d) Acquired
    d) Acquired
  • Which of the following is true of intimate partner violence (IPV)?
    IPV can occur in any relationship regardless of socioeconomic status, race, or gender.
  • How many “links” are in the chain of infection?
    There are six links in the chain of infection.
  • Which of the following statements about anaphylaxis is true?
    Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction that requires immediate medical attention.
  • What is a foreign substance that may trigger an immune response?
    An antigen is a foreign substance that may trigger an immune response.
  • Which of the following statements is true of HIV?
    HIV attacks the immune system, specifically targeting CD4+ T cells, leading to immunodeficiency.
  • Which action should be incorporated into the client teaching plan to prevent deep vein thrombosis?
    Encouraging regular movement and leg exercises, especially during long periods of immobility, should be incorporated.
  • What is the term for a life-threatening allergic reaction?
    Anaphylaxis is the term for a life-threatening allergic reaction.