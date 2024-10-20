Introduction to the Immune System quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to the Immune System quiz #2
Which of the following body systems protects the body against foreign substances?
The immune system protects the body against foreign substances.Which of these is a weakened or dead form of a pathogen that causes an immune response?
A vaccine is a weakened or dead form of a pathogen that causes an immune response.Which of the following terms describes the migration of neutrophils from blood vessels? a) Chemotaxis b) Diapedesis c) Phagocytosis d) Opsonization
b) DiapedesisWhich intervention will the nurse select to prevent mucositis?
The nurse may recommend oral hygiene measures and the use of mouth rinses to prevent mucositis.Activated helper T cells release which two of the following to stimulate other immune cells? a) Interleukins b) Cytokines c) Antibodies d) Hormones
a) Interleukins and b) CytokinesWhich organ system defends the body against pathogens?
The immune system defends the body against pathogens.Where do Salmonella pathogens grow and replicate in the infected host?
Salmonella pathogens grow and replicate in the intestines of the infected host.Which is incorrect about the Fc region of an immunoglobulin?
The Fc region is not involved in antigen binding; it is responsible for binding to cell receptors and complement proteins.Which disorder does the nurse know is considered to be an autoimmune disease?
Rheumatoid arthritis is considered to be an autoimmune disease.Which of the following is not a communicable disease? a) Influenza b) Tuberculosis c) Diabetes d) Measles
c) DiabetesWhich of the following statements regarding infections involving biofilms is false?
Biofilms do not protect bacteria from antibiotics; this statement is false as biofilms do provide protection.Type I hypersensitivities require which of the following initial priming events to occur?
Type I hypersensitivities require the initial exposure to an allergen, leading to IgE production and sensitization of mast cells.Which client has a greater risk for latex allergies?
Clients with a history of multiple surgeries or healthcare workers have a greater risk for latex allergies.What is a superantigen?
A superantigen is a type of antigen that causes excessive activation of the immune system, leading to a massive release of cytokines.Which client is at the greatest risk of developing rheumatic heart disease?
A client with a history of untreated or recurrent streptococcal throat infections is at the greatest risk.A basic immunoglobulin molecule is composed of how many polypeptide chains?
A basic immunoglobulin molecule is composed of four polypeptide chains: two heavy chains and two light chains.Which of the following situations would be likely to lead to an opportunistic infection?
Opportunistic infections are likely in individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS or undergoing chemotherapy.What is an advantage of a live attenuated vaccine?
Live attenuated vaccines often provide long-lasting immunity with fewer doses.Antibodies that attack the body's own tissues are called what?
Antibodies that attack the body's own tissues are called autoantibodies.What are the chain of infection links?
The chain of infection links are: infectious agent, reservoir, portal of exit, mode of transmission, portal of entry, and susceptible host.What is the function of Peyer's patches?
Peyer's patches function in monitoring intestinal bacteria populations and preventing the growth of pathogenic bacteria in the intestines.Which gland functions in immunity?
The thymus gland functions in immunity by producing T cells.Which of the following are a positive symptoms of schizophrenia? a) Hallucinations b) Delusions c) Disorganized speech d) All of the above
d) All of the aboveWhy does the body attack a transplanted organ?
The body attacks a transplanted organ because it recognizes the organ as foreign and mounts an immune response against it.Which microbial virulence factor is most important for attachment to host respiratory tissues?
Adhesins are microbial virulence factors important for attachment to host respiratory tissues.An immune complex is an aggregate of which of the following? a) Antigens and antibodies b) T cells and B cells c) Pathogens and phagocytes d) Cytokines and chemokines
a) Antigens and antibodiesWhich nursing goal is appropriate for the nurse to make with a client who has multiple myeloma?
An appropriate nursing goal is to manage pain and prevent complications such as infections and bone fractures.Which of the following is not a prion disease? a) Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease b) Kuru c) Alzheimer's disease d) Bovine spongiform encephalopathy
c) Alzheimer's diseaseWhat is a primary pathogen?
A primary pathogen is an organism that can cause disease in a healthy host.Which of the following statements about plasma cells is false?
Plasma cells do not produce antibodies; this statement is false as plasma cells are responsible for producing antibodies.Which factor increases the risk of intimate partner violence?
Factors such as substance abuse, financial stress, and a history of violence increase the risk of intimate partner violence.Which of the following is not an example of type III hypersensitivities? a) Serum sickness b) Arthus reaction c) Contact dermatitis d) Systemic lupus erythematosus
c) Contact dermatitisWhich of the following is not classified as a type of immunity? a) Innate b) Adaptive c) Passive d) Acquired
d) AcquiredWhich of the following is true of intimate partner violence (IPV)?
IPV can occur in any relationship regardless of socioeconomic status, race, or gender.How many “links” are in the chain of infection?
There are six links in the chain of infection.Which of the following statements about anaphylaxis is true?
Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction that requires immediate medical attention.What is a foreign substance that may trigger an immune response?
An antigen is a foreign substance that may trigger an immune response.Which of the following statements is true of HIV?
HIV attacks the immune system, specifically targeting CD4+ T cells, leading to immunodeficiency.Which action should be incorporated into the client teaching plan to prevent deep vein thrombosis?
Encouraging regular movement and leg exercises, especially during long periods of immobility, should be incorporated.What is the term for a life-threatening allergic reaction?
Anaphylaxis is the term for a life-threatening allergic reaction.