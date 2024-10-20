Introduction to the Immune System quiz #3 Flashcards

Which of the following is not a link in the chain of infection? a) Reservoir b) Mode of transmission c) Host d) Antibody
d) Antibody
How does the body’s immune response operate to fight infection?
The immune response involves recognizing pathogens, activating immune cells, and eliminating the pathogens through various mechanisms.
What body system protects the body from disease?
The immune system protects the body from disease.
What will be the immediate action of an allergen when it enters the body for a second time?
The immediate action is the binding of the allergen to IgE on mast cells, leading to the release of histamine and other mediators.
A toxoid would best be described as an example of which type of vaccine?
A toxoid is an example of an inactivated vaccine that uses a toxin that has been rendered harmless.
In what body systems is MALT mostly located?
MALT (mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue) is mostly located in the respiratory, digestive, and urogenital systems.
Which of the following is an effect of opsonization?
Opsonization enhances phagocytosis by marking pathogens for destruction by immune cells.
Which of the following types of medical items requires sterilization? a) Surgical instruments b) Bandages c) Stethoscopes d) Thermometers
a) Surgical instruments
What pathogen is the most important contributor to biofilms in plaque?
Streptococcus mutans is the most important contributor to biofilms in dental plaque.
Which of the following organisms causes epidemic meningitis cases at college campuses?
Neisseria meningitidis causes epidemic meningitis cases at college campuses.
Which of the following induces a type III hypersensitivity? a) Immune complexes b) IgE antibodies c) T cells d) B cells
a) Immune complexes
Which category of plasma proteins includes antibodies?
The category of plasma proteins that includes antibodies is immunoglobulins.
Which of the following statements about hepatitis C virus (HCV) is true?
HCV is primarily transmitted through blood-to-blood contact and can lead to chronic liver disease.
Which of the following cannot act as antigen-presenting cells? a) Macrophages b) B cells c) T cells d) Dendritic cells
c) T cells
Which of the following are virulence factors? a) Toxins b) Adhesins c) Capsules d) All of the above
d) All of the above
Which patients should be given antibiotics prophylactically? (select all that apply) a) Patients undergoing surgery b) Patients with a history of rheumatic fever c) Patients with viral infections d) Patients with prosthetic heart valves
a) Patients undergoing surgery, b) Patients with a history of rheumatic fever, d) Patients with prosthetic heart valves
What is the most abundant immunoglobulin in the blood?
IgG is the most abundant immunoglobulin in the blood.
Which cellular mediator is involved in the development of type I hypersensitivity reactions?
Histamine is a key mediator involved in type I hypersensitivity reactions.
Which behaviors are present in a client with borderline personality disorder? select all that apply. a) Impulsivity b) Unstable relationships c) Fear of abandonment d) All of the above
d) All of the above
When is administration of RhoGAM immune globulin absolutely necessary?
RhoGAM is necessary for Rh-negative mothers during and after pregnancy if the baby is Rh-positive to prevent Rh sensitization.
What do macrophages do?
Macrophages engulf and digest pathogens and dead cells, and they also present antigens to T cells.
What are the links in the chain of infection?
The links in the chain of infection are: infectious agent, reservoir, portal of exit, mode of transmission, portal of entry, and susceptible host.
Which of the following is not true of Streptococcus pneumoniae? a) It is a gram-positive bacterium b) It can cause pneumonia c) It is resistant to all antibiotics d) It has a polysaccharide capsule
c) It is resistant to all antibiotics
Which 2 body systems work together to protect the body from pathogens?
The immune system and the integumentary system work together to protect the body from pathogens.
Which cells are first to arrive at the site of an infection?
Neutrophils are typically the first cells to arrive at the site of an infection.
Interferons and complement are examples of which of the following? a) Antibodies b) Cytokines c) Immune proteins d) Hormones
c) Immune proteins
Opsonization is a process that does which of the following
Opsonization marks pathogens for destruction by phagocytes, enhancing their uptake and elimination.
Which of these best explains the role of the immune system in protecting the body from pathogens?
The immune system identifies and eliminates pathogens through innate and adaptive responses, preventing infections and diseases.
Which of the following are examples of virulence factors? a) Toxins b) Adhesins c) Capsules d) All of the above
d) All of the above
From the IgG molecule illustration
IgG molecules have two antigen-binding sites and an Fc region that interacts with immune cells.
What are some basic rules for nurses to follow when assessing for violence? select all that apply.
a) Ensure privacy b) Use open-ended questions c) Be non-judgmental d) All of the above
Which of the following describes the convalescence phase of an infection?
The convalescence phase is the period during which symptoms decline and the patient recovers.
Which of the following destroys virus-infected cells?
Cytotoxic T cells destroy virus-infected cells.
Which of the following statements concerning antigen-presenting cells is true?
Antigen-presenting cells, such as dendritic cells, present antigens to T cells to initiate an immune response.
Which type of helminth infection can be diagnosed using tape?
Pinworm infections can be diagnosed using the tape test.
What is the best way for the nurse to assess a preoperative patient for possible latex allergy?
The nurse should ask about any history of allergic reactions to latex or related products.
Which of the following statements concerning plasma cells is false?
Plasma cells do not produce antibodies; this statement is false as plasma cells are responsible for producing antibodies.
Which of the following cells orchestrates the immune system response?
Helper T cells orchestrate the immune system response by activating other immune cells.
Which of the following is your body's best protector in the immune system?
The skin acts as the body's first line of defense in the immune system.
Which of the following statements is true of anaphylactic shock?
Anaphylactic shock is a severe allergic reaction that can be life-threatening and requires immediate treatment.