Introduction to the Immune System quiz #4 Flashcards

Introduction to the Immune System quiz #4

Introduction to the Immune System quiz #4
  • Which of the following statements about rabies is incorrect?
    Rabies can be transmitted through casual contact; this statement is incorrect as rabies is transmitted through bites or scratches from infected animals.
  • Which of the following statements about macrophages is false?
    Macrophages do not present antigens; this statement is false as macrophages do present antigens to T cells.
  • What is a naive lymphocyte?
    A naive lymphocyte is a mature B or T cell that has not yet encountered its specific antigen.
  • In an immune response
    In an immune response, the body recognizes and responds to foreign antigens to eliminate pathogens.
  • Which of the following is true about anaphylactic reactions?
    Anaphylactic reactions are rapid and severe allergic responses that can be life-threatening.
  • What is true of an individual who is lacking a thymus?
    An individual lacking a thymus may have impaired T cell development and a weakened immune response.
  • Which of the following statements about immunizations is true?
    Immunizations stimulate the immune system to recognize and fight specific pathogens, providing protection against diseases.
  • Which of the following statements are true of the interaction between CD40 and CD40 ligand?
    The interaction between CD40 and CD40 ligand is crucial for B cell activation and antibody production.
  • Which of the following statements regarding neutrophils are false?
    Neutrophils are long-lived cells; this statement is false as neutrophils are short-lived.
  • Which system is responsible for protection?
    The immune system is responsible for protection against pathogens.
  • Describe anaphylactic shock in someone sensitive to peanuts?
    Anaphylactic shock in someone sensitive to peanuts involves rapid onset of symptoms such as difficulty breathing, swelling, and a drop in blood pressure, requiring immediate medical intervention.
  • Which of the following are true about infections?
    Infections occur when pathogens invade and multiply in the body, potentially causing disease.
  • Which condition is most likely to create a vasoocclusive crisis in patients?
    Sickle cell anemia is most likely to create a vasoocclusive crisis in patients.
  • What is a body's immune response to an outside substance that is otherwise harmless?
    An allergic reaction is the body's immune response to an outside substance that is otherwise harmless.
  • Which factor may precipitate sickle cell crisis?
    Factors such as dehydration, infection, and high altitude may precipitate a sickle cell crisis.
  • Which of the following is not a possible symptom of food allergy? a) Hives b) Anaphylaxis c) Fever d) Abdominal pain
    c) Fever
  • Which of the following statements is true regarding superantigens?
    Superantigens can cause excessive activation of the immune system, leading to a massive release of cytokines.
  • Which of the following statements is true of stress and the immune system?
    Chronic stress can weaken the immune system, making the body more susceptible to infections.
  • Which of the following proteins are critical to the body's defense against bacteria and viruses?
    Antibodies and complement proteins are critical to the body's defense against bacteria and viruses.
  • Which of the following is not an antigen presenting cell? a) Macrophages b) B cells c) T cells d) Dendritic cells
    c) T cells
  • Where are Peyer’s patches located?
    Peyer's patches are located in the small intestine.
  • Neutropenic precautions are used to protect patients who have which of the following?
    Neutropenic precautions are used to protect patients with low neutrophil counts from infections.
  • Parasites of the genus Trypanosoma evade immune responses through what defense?
    Trypanosoma parasites evade immune responses through antigenic variation, changing their surface proteins to avoid detection.
  • Why is an untreated acute allergic reaction a life-threatening situation?
    An untreated acute allergic reaction can lead to anaphylaxis, causing airway obstruction, shock, and potentially death.
  • Which is incorrect about hepatitis A infection?
    Hepatitis A is a chronic infection; this statement is incorrect as hepatitis A is typically an acute, self-limiting infection.
  • Which of the following is not a type of immunity? a) Innate b) Adaptive c) Passive d) Genetic
    d) Genetic
  • Which of the following statements regarding human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is true?
    HIV attacks the immune system, specifically targeting CD4+ T cells, leading to immunodeficiency.
  • How do bacterial pathogens evade the immune response?
    Bacterial pathogens evade the immune response through mechanisms such as capsule formation, antigenic variation, and secretion of immune-modulating toxins.