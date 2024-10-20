Introduction to the Immune System quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to the Immune System quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following statements about rabies is incorrect?
Rabies can be transmitted through casual contact; this statement is incorrect as rabies is transmitted through bites or scratches from infected animals.Which of the following statements about macrophages is false?
Macrophages do not present antigens; this statement is false as macrophages do present antigens to T cells.What is a naive lymphocyte?
A naive lymphocyte is a mature B or T cell that has not yet encountered its specific antigen.In an immune response
In an immune response, the body recognizes and responds to foreign antigens to eliminate pathogens.Which of the following is true about anaphylactic reactions?
Anaphylactic reactions are rapid and severe allergic responses that can be life-threatening.What is true of an individual who is lacking a thymus?
An individual lacking a thymus may have impaired T cell development and a weakened immune response.Which of the following statements about immunizations is true?
Immunizations stimulate the immune system to recognize and fight specific pathogens, providing protection against diseases.Which of the following statements are true of the interaction between CD40 and CD40 ligand?
The interaction between CD40 and CD40 ligand is crucial for B cell activation and antibody production.Which of the following statements regarding neutrophils are false?
Neutrophils are long-lived cells; this statement is false as neutrophils are short-lived.Which system is responsible for protection?
The immune system is responsible for protection against pathogens.Describe anaphylactic shock in someone sensitive to peanuts?
Anaphylactic shock in someone sensitive to peanuts involves rapid onset of symptoms such as difficulty breathing, swelling, and a drop in blood pressure, requiring immediate medical intervention.Which of the following are true about infections?
Infections occur when pathogens invade and multiply in the body, potentially causing disease.Which condition is most likely to create a vasoocclusive crisis in patients?
Sickle cell anemia is most likely to create a vasoocclusive crisis in patients.What is a body's immune response to an outside substance that is otherwise harmless?
An allergic reaction is the body's immune response to an outside substance that is otherwise harmless.Which factor may precipitate sickle cell crisis?
Factors such as dehydration, infection, and high altitude may precipitate a sickle cell crisis.Which of the following is not a possible symptom of food allergy? a) Hives b) Anaphylaxis c) Fever d) Abdominal pain
c) FeverWhich is incorrect about rabies?
Rabies can be transmitted through casual contact; this statement is incorrect as rabies is transmitted through bites or scratches from infected animals.Which of the following statements is true regarding superantigens?
Superantigens can cause excessive activation of the immune system, leading to a massive release of cytokines.Which of the following statements is true of stress and the immune system?
Chronic stress can weaken the immune system, making the body more susceptible to infections.Which of the following proteins are critical to the body's defense against bacteria and viruses?
Antibodies and complement proteins are critical to the body's defense against bacteria and viruses.Which of the following is not an antigen presenting cell? a) Macrophages b) B cells c) T cells d) Dendritic cells
c) T cellsWhere are Peyer’s patches located?
Peyer's patches are located in the small intestine.Neutropenic precautions are used to protect patients who have which of the following?
Neutropenic precautions are used to protect patients with low neutrophil counts from infections.Parasites of the genus Trypanosoma evade immune responses through what defense?
Trypanosoma parasites evade immune responses through antigenic variation, changing their surface proteins to avoid detection.Why is an untreated acute allergic reaction a life-threatening situation?
An untreated acute allergic reaction can lead to anaphylaxis, causing airway obstruction, shock, and potentially death.Which is incorrect about hepatitis A infection?
Hepatitis A is a chronic infection; this statement is incorrect as hepatitis A is typically an acute, self-limiting infection.Which of the following is not a type of immunity? a) Innate b) Adaptive c) Passive d) Genetic
d) GeneticWhich of the following statements regarding human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is true?
HIV attacks the immune system, specifically targeting CD4+ T cells, leading to immunodeficiency.How do bacterial pathogens evade the immune response?
Bacterial pathogens evade the immune response through mechanisms such as capsule formation, antigenic variation, and secretion of immune-modulating toxins.