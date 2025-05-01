Introduction to the Immune System quiz #5 Flashcards

What are the two main types of immunity, and how do they differ?
The two main types of immunity are innate (nonspecific) immunity, which provides broad, routine protection present at birth, and adaptive (specific) immunity, which adapts over time to protect against specific pathogens.
How does adaptive immunity provide protection against pathogens?
Adaptive immunity uses antibodies and adaptive immune cells (B cells and T cells) to recognize and target specific pathogens, adapting over time to improve protection.
Describe the structure and function of antibodies in the immune system.
Antibodies are Y-shaped proteins with specific binding sites that recognize and bind to antigens, triggering immune responses to help eliminate pathogens.
What is the difference between susceptibility and immunity?
Immunity is the ability to resist and eliminate disease-causing agents, while susceptibility refers to the lack of immunity and increased risk of infection.
What are some components of innate immunity?
Innate immunity includes physical barriers like skin and mucous membranes, chemical defenses such as antimicrobials and acids, and innate immune cells.
How do antigens and antibodies interact to trigger an immune response?
Antibodies bind to specific antigens on pathogens, which can trigger immune responses such as allowing immune cells to target and eliminate the pathogen.