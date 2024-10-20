Introduction to the Integumentary System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Integumentary System Comprises skin, hair, nails, glands, and sensory receptors, providing protection, sensation, and homeostasis.

Epidermis Outermost skin layer made of stratified squamous epithelial tissue, providing a barrier to the external environment.

Dermis Layer beneath the epidermis, composed mainly of connective tissue, housing blood vessels, nerves, and glands.

Hypodermis Subcutaneous layer beneath the skin, consisting of fat and connective tissue, providing insulation and cushioning.

Cutaneous Membrane Another term for skin, consisting of the epidermis and dermis, serving as a protective barrier.

Accessory Structures Includes hair, nails, sweat glands, and sebaceous glands, contributing to the skin's functions.

Stratified Squamous Epithelium Type of epithelial tissue in the epidermis, consisting of multiple layers of flat cells.

Homeostasis Process of maintaining stable internal conditions despite external changes, aided by the integumentary system.

Keratinocytes Cells in the epidermis responsible for producing keratin, a protein that strengthens the skin.

Melanocytes Cells in the epidermis that produce melanin, contributing to skin pigmentation and UV protection.

Sebaceous Glands Oil-producing glands in the skin, helping to lubricate and waterproof the skin and hair.

Sweat Glands Glands in the skin responsible for producing sweat, aiding in temperature regulation and waste excretion.

Sensory Receptors Nerve endings in the skin that detect sensations such as touch, temperature, and pain.

Vitamin D Synthesis Process initiated in the skin under UV light, crucial for bone health and calcium regulation.