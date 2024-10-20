Introduction to the Integumentary System quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following is not a function of the skin? A) Protection B) Vitamin D synthesis C) Blood circulation D) Sensation
C) Blood circulation
Which of the following is not a function of the integumentary system? A) Protection B) Sensation C) Blood circulation D) Temperature regulation
C) Blood circulation
Which of the following is a function of the skin? A) Protection B) Blood circulation C) Digestion D) Respiration
A) Protection
Which of the following best describes varicose veins? A) Enlarged veins due to valve failure B) Small, broken capillaries C) Normal veins with increased blood flow D) Veins with reduced blood flow
A) Enlarged veins due to valve failure
What factors contribute to skin color?
Skin color is influenced by melanin, carotene, and hemoglobin.
Which of these is not one of the structures that comprises the outer ear? A) Auricle B) Tympanic membrane C) External auditory canal D) Cochlea
D) Cochlea
The main functions of the subcutaneous layer are which of the following? A) Protection and sensation B) Insulation and energy storage C) Vitamin D synthesis and waste excretion D) Blood circulation and digestion
B) Insulation and energy storage
Which of the following hair structures serves as a storage for stem cells? A) Hair shaft B) Hair bulb C) Hair follicle D) Hair root
B) Hair bulb
The synthesis of which vitamin begins in the skin?
Vitamin D
A nurse is shaving a male client’s face. Which should the nurse do to ensure safety?
The nurse should use a clean razor and shave in the direction of hair growth.
How does the way skin cells reproduce help skin protect your body from invaders?
Skin cells reproduce rapidly, forming a protective barrier that prevents pathogens from entering the body.
Which of the following statements accurately describes melanin's function? A) Provides structural support B) Protects against UV radiation C) Facilitates blood circulation D) Aids in digestion
B) Protects against UV radiation
Which nursing intervention is essential in caring for a client with compartment syndrome?
Monitor for signs of increased pressure and ensure timely surgical intervention if needed.
What does the term 'cutaneous' refer to?
Cutaneous refers to the skin.
Which of the following is a vital function of the skin? A) Blood circulation B) Protection C) Digestion D) Respiration
B) Protection
Which of the following can cause contact dermatitis? A) Allergens B) UV light C) Excessive heat D) Cold temperatures
A) Allergens
Which of the following describe functions of skin? A) Protection and sensation B) Digestion and respiration C) Blood circulation and digestion D) Respiration and sensation
A) Protection and sensation
What is keratinization?
Keratinization is the process by which keratinocytes produce keratin, hardening and waterproofing the skin.
Which is not a function of the integumentary system? A) Protection B) Sensation C) Blood circulation D) Temperature regulation
C) Blood circulation
What is keratinization and where does it occur?
Keratinization is the process of forming keratin in the epidermis, providing strength and waterproofing to the skin.
Which of the following options describes the term melanin? A) A protein that provides strength B) A pigment that gives skin its color C) A hormone that regulates growth D) A vitamin that aids digestion
B) A pigment that gives skin its color
Which of the following is not a function of sebum? A) Lubrication B) Waterproofing C) Vitamin D synthesis D) Antimicrobial action
C) Vitamin D synthesis
Which organ system protects the body and is composed of skin, hair, nails, and glands?
The integumentary system
What quick assessment technique should the nurse use to assess the percentage of burn injury?
The rule of nines
What is the function of melanocytes?
Melanocytes produce melanin, which protects against UV radiation.
Which of the following functions is associated with the skin? A) Protection B) Digestion C) Respiration D) Blood circulation
A) Protection
When caring for a client after ear surgery, what is an important consideration?
Monitor for signs of infection and ensure proper wound care.
What does cyanosis signify?
Cyanosis signifies a lack of oxygen in the blood, leading to a bluish discoloration of the skin.
Functions of the skin include which of the following? A) Protection and sensation B) Digestion and respiration C) Blood circulation and digestion D) Respiration and sensation
A) Protection and sensation
Which of the following interventions should the CNA use to promote skin integrity?
Regular repositioning and moisturizing the skin.
Which of the following membranes is the skin? A) Mucous membrane B) Serous membrane C) Cutaneous membrane D) Synovial membrane
C) Cutaneous membrane
How does the integumentary system provide protection against invasion by pathogens?
The skin acts as a physical barrier, preventing pathogens from entering the body.
Which of the following is a function of the integumentary system? A) Protection B) Digestion C) Respiration D) Blood circulation
A) Protection
A nurse is assessing a newborn for jaundice. The nurse would first notice jaundice at which area?
The sclera of the eyes
Which term describes an infestation with lice? A) Scabies B) Pediculosis C) Dermatitis D) Psoriasis
B) Pediculosis
Which step does the skin play in the synthesis of vitamin D?
The skin initiates the synthesis of vitamin D when exposed to UV light.
The skin plays an important role in the synthesis of which of the following? A) Vitamin A B) Vitamin B C) Vitamin C D) Vitamin D
D) Vitamin D
Which of the following is not one of the functions of the skin? A) Protection B) Sensation C) Blood circulation D) Temperature regulation
C) Blood circulation
Which is not true of dental plaque? A) It is a biofilm B) It contains bacteria C) It strengthens teeth D) It can lead to cavities
C) It strengthens teeth
Which action would control bleeding through the use of pressure points?
Applying pressure to specific areas to reduce blood flow to the site of injury.