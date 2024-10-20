Introduction to the Integumentary System quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following is not a function of skin? A) Protection B) Sensation C) Blood circulation D) Temperature regulation
C) Blood circulation
What are the four major functions of the skin?
Protection, sensation, temperature regulation, and vitamin D synthesis.
What are the main components of the cutaneous membrane?
The epidermis and dermis.
Apocrine sweat glands are not associated with which of the following? A) Emotional stress B) Temperature regulation C) Hair follicles D) Axillary regions
B) Temperature regulation
Which layer of the atmosphere absorbs harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun?
The ozone layer
What is the function of the cuticle?
The cuticle protects the nail matrix and prevents infection.
Which skin condition has characteristics of itchy, red, and inflamed skin?
Eczema
How do you assess the brachial pulse of an infant?
Place two fingers on the inner aspect of the infant's upper arm.
What are the two types of sweat glands?
Eccrine and apocrine sweat glands.
Which vitamin is synthesized through the skin?
Vitamin D
The nurse is preparing to examine a client's skin. What would the nurse do next?
Inspect the skin for color, texture, and any abnormalities.
Which of the following is a component structure of a primary flight feather? A) Shaft B) Barb C) Vane D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following is an accessory organ of the skin? A) Liver B) Hair C) Heart D) Kidney
B) Hair
When washing the hands with soap and water, what is an appropriate action for the nurse to perform?
Scrub hands for at least 20 seconds, covering all surfaces.
Which of the following body systems protects the body from the external environment?
The integumentary system
What is located in a whale flipper?
Bones similar to those in a human hand
Which is true about foliate papillae? A) They are involved in taste B) They are located on the tongue C) They contain taste buds D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which layer contains most of the accessory structures?
The dermis
Where are tarsal glands located?
In the eyelids
What causes boils?
Boils are caused by bacterial infection, typically Staphylococcus aureus.
When suctioning the mouth of a patient, what is an important consideration?
Ensure the suction catheter is clean and use gentle suction to avoid injury.
Which of the following is the primary organ of the integumentary system?
The skin
Which of the following hormones does the skin produce?
Vitamin D precursor
What is the function of collagen fibers in the skin?
Collagen fibers provide strength and elasticity to the skin.
The nurse is performing a breast exam. Which area would be most important for the nurse to assess?
The axillary region for lymph nodes
What are the skin features that should be assessed as part of a comprehensive skin examination?
Color, texture, moisture, temperature, and any lesions or abnormalities.
What are the plates that make up the carapace called?
Scutes
The skin is composed of which of the following? A) Epidermis and dermis B) Dermis and hypodermis C) Epidermis and hypodermis D) Epidermis, dermis, and hypodermis
A) Epidermis and dermis
Which of the following organs is involved in the synthesis of vitamin D?
The skin
Which of the following statements about skin infections is true? A) They are always caused by bacteria B) They can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi C) They are not contagious D) They only affect the epidermis
B) They can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi
Which of the following is not true of Staphylococcal Scalded Skin Syndrome (SSSS)? A) It is caused by a bacterial toxin B) It affects the epidermis C) It is contagious D) It is a viral infection
D) It is a viral infection
What are priorities of care for the client experiencing a sickle cell crisis?
Pain management, hydration, and oxygen therapy.
Which of the following is a function of melanin? A) Provides structural support B) Protects against UV radiation C) Facilitates blood circulation D) Aids in digestion
B) Protects against UV radiation
Which of the following is a function of subcutaneous tissue? A) Protection B) Insulation C) Digestion D) Respiration
B) Insulation
What is the primary function of melanin?
Melanin protects the skin from UV radiation.
What is the function of the lamellae seen in the gill filaments of fish gills?
Lamellae increase the surface area for gas exchange.
Which of the following is common with partial-thickness burns? A) Blistering B) Charring C) No pain D) Full skin loss