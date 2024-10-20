Introduction to the Integumentary System quiz #3 Flashcards
Which nursing diagnoses would receive high priority for a burn client on sulfonamide therapy?
Risk for infection and impaired skin integrity.
The integumentary system consists of which of the following? A) Skin, hair, nails, glands B) Skin, muscles, bones, glands C) Skin, blood vessels, nerves, glands D) Skin, digestive organs, glands

A) Skin, hair, nails, glands
Which goal would be addressed in a care plan for a client with Bell's palsy?

Improving facial muscle strength and symmetry.
Which term accurately describes one function of birds' feathers? A) Digestion B) Respiration C) Insulation D) Circulation

C) Insulation
C) Insulation