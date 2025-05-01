Skip to main content
Introduction to the Integumentary System quiz #5 Flashcards

Introduction to the Integumentary System quiz #5
  • How does the skin contribute to wound healing?
    The skin repairs itself through cell division and tissue regeneration.
  • What is the function of collagen fibers in the dermis?
    Collagen fibers provide strength and structure to the skin.
  • What is the function of elastic fibers in the dermis?
    Elastic fibers allow the skin to stretch and return to its original shape.
  • How does the skin help protect internal organs?
    The skin acts as a physical barrier, shielding internal organs from injury and infection.
  • What is the function of the stratum granulosum in the epidermis?
    The stratum granulosum helps form a waterproof barrier in the skin.
  • What is the function of the stratum spinosum in the epidermis?
    The stratum spinosum provides strength and flexibility to the skin.
  • What is the function of the stratum lucidum in the epidermis?
    The stratum lucidum provides an extra layer of protection in thick skin, such as on the palms and soles.
  • How does the skin help prevent infection?
    The skin acts as a barrier and contains immune cells that help prevent infection.
  • What is the function of hair follicles?
    Hair follicles produce hair and play a role in sensation and protection.
  • What is the function of the nail matrix?
    The nail matrix produces new nail cells for nail growth.
  • How does the skin respond to changes in temperature?
    The skin adjusts blood flow and sweat production to regulate temperature.
  • What is the function of subcutaneous fat?
    Subcutaneous fat insulates the body and stores energy.
  • How does the skin help detect pain?
    The skin contains nerve endings that sense pain stimuli.
  • What is the function of Merkel cells in the skin?
    Merkel cells are involved in the sensation of touch.
  • How does the skin contribute to the body's defense against dehydration?
    The skin's barrier prevents excessive water loss from the body.
  • How does the skin help in the synthesis of vitamin D?
    The skin initiates vitamin D synthesis when exposed to UV light from the sun.
  • What is the function of the dermal papillae?
    Dermal papillae increase the surface area for exchange of gases, nutrients, and waste products between the dermis and epidermis.
  • How does the skin help regulate blood flow?
    The skin can constrict or dilate blood vessels to regulate heat loss.
  • What is the function of the skin in excretion?
    The skin excretes waste products such as salts and urea through sweat.
  • How does the skin protect against mechanical injury?
    The skin acts as a tough barrier that absorbs and disperses mechanical forces.
  • What is the function of the skin in sensory perception?
    The skin contains receptors that detect touch, pressure, pain, and temperature.
  • How does the skin help maintain electrolyte balance?
    The skin excretes electrolytes such as sodium and potassium in sweat.
  • What is the function of the skin in nonverbal communication?
    The skin allows for facial expressions that communicate emotions.
  • How does the skin contribute to the immune system?
    The skin contains immune cells that help detect and fight pathogens.
  • What is the function of the skin in protecting against environmental hazards?
    The skin acts as a barrier to chemicals, microbes, and physical injury.
  • How does the skin help regulate body temperature during exercise?
    The skin increases sweat production and blood flow to dissipate heat.
  • What is the function of the skin in vitamin D metabolism?
    The skin initiates the conversion of a precursor molecule to vitamin D when exposed to sunlight.
  • How does the skin help prevent the entry of pathogens?
    The skin forms a physical and chemical barrier to block pathogens.
  • What is the function of the skin in detecting environmental changes?
    The skin's sensory receptors detect changes in temperature, pressure, and pain.
  • What is the function of the skin in protecting underlying tissues?
    The skin shields underlying tissues from injury, infection, and dehydration.
  • How does the skin help in the removal of metabolic wastes?
    The skin removes metabolic wastes through sweat.
  • What is the function of the skin in maintaining internal stability?
    The skin helps maintain homeostasis by regulating temperature and fluid balance.
  • How does the skin contribute to the sense of pressure?
    The skin contains specialized receptors that detect pressure.
  • What is the function of the skin in protecting against UV radiation?
    The skin contains melanin, which absorbs and disperses UV radiation.
  • How does the skin help in the detection of temperature changes?
    The skin contains thermoreceptors that sense changes in temperature.
  • What is the function of the skin in providing a waterproof barrier?
    The skin's outer layers and sebum create a waterproof barrier to prevent water loss.
  • How does the skin help in the regulation of blood pressure?
    The skin can constrict or dilate blood vessels, affecting blood pressure.
  • What is the function of the skin in protecting against abrasion?
    The skin's tough outer layer protects against abrasion and friction.