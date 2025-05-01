Introduction to the Integumentary System quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How does the skin contribute to wound healing? The skin repairs itself through cell division and tissue regeneration.

What is the function of collagen fibers in the dermis? Collagen fibers provide strength and structure to the skin.

What is the function of elastic fibers in the dermis? Elastic fibers allow the skin to stretch and return to its original shape.

How does the skin help protect internal organs? The skin acts as a physical barrier, shielding internal organs from injury and infection.

What is the function of the stratum granulosum in the epidermis? The stratum granulosum helps form a waterproof barrier in the skin.

What is the function of the stratum spinosum in the epidermis? The stratum spinosum provides strength and flexibility to the skin.