Introduction to the Integumentary System quiz #6 Flashcards

How does the skin help in the detection of harmful stimuli? The skin contains nociceptors that detect harmful or painful stimuli.

What is the function of the skin in supporting hair growth? The skin contains hair follicles that produce and support hair growth.

How does the skin help in the detection of light touch? The skin contains mechanoreceptors that detect light touch.

What is the function of the skin in protecting against dehydration? The skin's barrier prevents excessive water loss from the body.

How does the skin help in the detection of vibration? The skin contains receptors that detect vibration and movement.

What is the function of the skin in providing structural support? The skin provides structural support and shape to the body.