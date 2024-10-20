Introduction to the Lymphatic System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lymphatic System A network of vessels and organs that maintain fluid balance and aid immunity, addressing cardiovascular system limitations.

Lymph Clear fluid formed when interstitial fluid enters lymphatic vessels, differing mainly by location.

Lymphatic Vessels Tube-like structures carrying lymph to veins near the heart, returning leaked fluids and proteins.

Lymphoid Organs Structures like lymph nodes, thymus, and spleen involved in immune response and lymphocyte production.

Interstitial Fluid Fluid surrounding tissue cells, becoming lymph when entering lymphatic vessels.

Lymphocytes White blood cells, including B cells and T cells, crucial for immune response.

Lacteals Specialized lymphatic capillaries in the small intestine that absorb dietary fats and lipid-soluble vitamins.

Thymus Lymphoid organ where T cells mature, playing a role in immune function.

Spleen Organ involved in filtering blood, recycling red blood cells, and housing lymphocytes.

Tonsils Lymphoid tissues located in the throat, involved in trapping pathogens entering through the mouth or nose.

MALT Mucosal associated lymphoid tissues that protect mucosal surfaces from pathogens.

Bone Marrow Primary lymphoid organ where blood cells, including lymphocytes, are produced.

Fluid Balance Maintenance of fluid levels in the body by returning leaked fluids to the cardiovascular system.

Immune Interactions Processes involving lymphocytes and pathogens, optimized by the lymphatic system.