Introduction to the Lymphatic System definitions Flashcards

Introduction to the Lymphatic System definitions
  • Lymphatic System
    A network of vessels and organs that maintain fluid balance and aid immunity, addressing cardiovascular system limitations.
  • Lymph
    Clear fluid formed when interstitial fluid enters lymphatic vessels, differing mainly by location.
  • Lymphatic Vessels
    Tube-like structures carrying lymph to veins near the heart, returning leaked fluids and proteins.
  • Lymphoid Organs
    Structures like lymph nodes, thymus, and spleen involved in immune response and lymphocyte production.
  • Interstitial Fluid
    Fluid surrounding tissue cells, becoming lymph when entering lymphatic vessels.
  • Lymphocytes
    White blood cells, including B cells and T cells, crucial for immune response.
  • Lacteals
    Specialized lymphatic capillaries in the small intestine that absorb dietary fats and lipid-soluble vitamins.
  • Thymus
    Lymphoid organ where T cells mature, playing a role in immune function.
  • Spleen
    Organ involved in filtering blood, recycling red blood cells, and housing lymphocytes.
  • Tonsils
    Lymphoid tissues located in the throat, involved in trapping pathogens entering through the mouth or nose.
  • MALT
    Mucosal associated lymphoid tissues that protect mucosal surfaces from pathogens.
  • Bone Marrow
    Primary lymphoid organ where blood cells, including lymphocytes, are produced.
  • Fluid Balance
    Maintenance of fluid levels in the body by returning leaked fluids to the cardiovascular system.
  • Immune Interactions
    Processes involving lymphocytes and pathogens, optimized by the lymphatic system.
  • Macromolecules
    Large molecules like fats, absorbed by the lymphatic system, not effectively by the cardiovascular system.