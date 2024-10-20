Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System quiz Flashcards

Which neuroglial cell is found in the peripheral nervous system?
Schwann cells are the neuroglial cells found in the peripheral nervous system.
Where do the cervical spinal nerves originate?
Cervical spinal nerves originate from the cervical region of the spinal cord.
What is the somatic nervous system?
The somatic nervous system is a part of the peripheral nervous system responsible for voluntary control of body movements via skeletal muscles.
The role of the somatic nervous system is to control voluntary movements and relay sensory information to the central nervous system.
The somatic nervous system controls voluntary movements of skeletal muscles.
Which of the following nerves does not arise from the brachial plexus? A) Radial nerve B) Ulnar nerve C) Sciatic nerve D) Median nerve
C) Sciatic nerve
The somatic nervous system facilitates voluntary control of body movements and transmits sensory information to the CNS.
What instruction would you give to a patient when assessing their trigeminal nerve?
Instruct the patient to clench their teeth and test facial sensation to assess the trigeminal nerve.
Which term describes a bundle of axons in the peripheral nervous system?
A bundle of axons in the peripheral nervous system is called a nerve.
Which of the following statements about cranial nerves is true? A) All cranial nerves are sensory B) Cranial nerves are part of the CNS C) Cranial nerves can be sensory, motor, or both D) There are 24 cranial nerves
C) Cranial nerves can be sensory, motor, or both
Which of the following is not a motor cranial nerve? A) Oculomotor nerve B) Trochlear nerve C) Abducens nerve D) Optic nerve
D) Optic nerve
Which division of the nervous system consists of all the nerves of the body?
The peripheral nervous system consists of all the nerves of the body.
Which of the following cells is found only in the PNS? A) Astrocytes B) Oligodendrocytes C) Schwann cells D) Microglia
C) Schwann cells
Which division of the human nervous system carries signals to skeletal muscles?
The somatic nervous system carries signals to skeletal muscles.
Which of the following are parts of the vertebrate peripheral nervous system? A) Brain and spinal cord B) Sensory receptors and motor endings C) Cerebellum and medulla D) Thalamus and hypothalamus
B) Sensory receptors and motor endings
In the peripheral nervous system, what is the function of afferent nerves?
Afferent nerves in the peripheral nervous system facilitate the arrival of signals to the central nervous system.
The somatic nervous system plays a role in voluntary control of body movements and sensory information processing.
What is the peripheral nervous system?
The peripheral nervous system includes all neural structures outside the CNS, responsible for transmitting information to and from the CNS.
What is found in the ganglia of spinal nerves?
Ganglia of spinal nerves contain clusters of neuron cell bodies.