Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System quiz #1 Flashcards

What structures are included in the peripheral nervous system (PNS), and how does it differ from the central nervous system (CNS)?
The PNS includes all neural structures outside the CNS, such as sensory receptors, afferent and efferent nerves, associated ganglia, and motor endings. Unlike the CNS, which consists of the brain and spinal cord, the PNS connects the CNS to the rest of the body and carries out its commands.
How do afferent and efferent nerves function within the peripheral nervous system?
Afferent nerves carry sensory information from the body to the CNS (arrival), while efferent nerves transmit commands from the CNS to the body (exit), enabling responses such as movement.
Describe the relationship between the central nervous system (CNS) and the peripheral nervous system (PNS) using the example of touching something hot.
When you touch something hot, sensory receptors in your skin detect the heat and send signals via afferent nerves to the CNS. The CNS processes this information and sends commands back through efferent nerves in the PNS, causing you to move your hand away.
What are ganglia in the context of the PNS?
Ganglia are clusters of neuron cell bodies located outside the CNS, within the PNS.
How does the PNS help us interact with our environment?
The PNS makes us aware of the world around us by sending sensory information to the CNS and carrying out the CNS's commands to respond to stimuli.