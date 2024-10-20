Introduction to the Reproductive System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gonads Primary sex organs responsible for producing sex hormones and gametes, including testes in males and ovaries in females.

Testes Male gonads that produce sperm and testosterone, playing a key role in male reproductive function.

Ovaries Female gonads that produce ova, estrogen, and progesterone, essential for female reproductive health.

Gametes Reproductive cells, with sperm in males and ova in females, crucial for sexual reproduction.

Sperm Male gametes produced in the testes, essential for fertilization of the female ova.

Ova Female gametes produced in the ovaries, capable of being fertilized by sperm.

Testosterone Primary male sex hormone, crucial for male reproductive organ function and secondary sexual characteristics.

Estrogen Primary female sex hormone, important for female reproductive organ function and secondary sexual characteristics.

Progesterone Female sex hormone involved in the menstrual cycle and pregnancy, produced in the ovaries.

Accessory reproductive organs Structures like ducts, glands, and external genitalia that support reproductive functions in both sexes.

Meiosis Cell division process that produces gametes with half the genetic material, essential for sexual reproduction.

Copulation Penile-vaginal intercourse, facilitating the union of male and female gametes for reproduction.

Fertilization Process of combining genetic material from sperm and ova, leading to the formation of a zygote.

Puberty Developmental stage marking the activation and maturation of the reproductive system and secondary sexual characteristics.