Introduction to the Reproductive System definitions Flashcards

Introduction to the Reproductive System definitions

Introduction to the Reproductive System definitions
  • Gonads
    Primary sex organs responsible for producing sex hormones and gametes, including testes in males and ovaries in females.
  • Testes
    Male gonads that produce sperm and testosterone, playing a key role in male reproductive function.
  • Ovaries
    Female gonads that produce ova, estrogen, and progesterone, essential for female reproductive health.
  • Gametes
    Reproductive cells, with sperm in males and ova in females, crucial for sexual reproduction.
  • Sperm
    Male gametes produced in the testes, essential for fertilization of the female ova.
  • Ova
    Female gametes produced in the ovaries, capable of being fertilized by sperm.
  • Testosterone
    Primary male sex hormone, crucial for male reproductive organ function and secondary sexual characteristics.
  • Estrogen
    Primary female sex hormone, important for female reproductive organ function and secondary sexual characteristics.
  • Progesterone
    Female sex hormone involved in the menstrual cycle and pregnancy, produced in the ovaries.
  • Accessory reproductive organs
    Structures like ducts, glands, and external genitalia that support reproductive functions in both sexes.
  • Meiosis
    Cell division process that produces gametes with half the genetic material, essential for sexual reproduction.
  • Copulation
    Penile-vaginal intercourse, facilitating the union of male and female gametes for reproduction.
  • Fertilization
    Process of combining genetic material from sperm and ova, leading to the formation of a zygote.
  • Puberty
    Developmental stage marking the activation and maturation of the reproductive system and secondary sexual characteristics.
  • Lactation
    Production of milk by mammary glands, supporting infant survival post-birth.