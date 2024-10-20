Introduction to the Reproductive System quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the relationship between intimate partner violence (IPV) and marriage?
Intimate partner violence (IPV) can occur in marriage, affecting the health and well-being of individuals involved. It is not limited to unmarried couples.
Where does spermatogenesis occur?
Spermatogenesis occurs in the seminiferous tubules of the testes.
Why are egg cells large and sperm cells small?
Egg cells are large because they contain nutrients needed for the early development of the embryo, while sperm cells are small to enhance mobility and efficiency in reaching the egg.
What occurs during the secretory phase of the menstrual cycle?
During the secretory phase, the endometrium becomes more glandular and vascular, preparing for potential implantation of a fertilized egg.
What is the seminal vesicle's responsibility?
The seminal vesicles produce a fluid that is rich in fructose, which provides energy for sperm and contributes to semen volume.
When does oogenesis begin?
Oogenesis begins during fetal development in females.
The nurse notes uterine atony in the postpartum client. Which assessment is completed next?
The nurse should assess the client's vital signs and perform a fundal massage to stimulate uterine contraction.
Which of the following statements about oogenesis in humans is true? A) Oogenesis produces four viable eggs. B) Oogenesis begins at puberty. C) Oogenesis results in one mature ovum and polar bodies. D) Oogenesis occurs in the testes.
C) Oogenesis results in one mature ovum and polar bodies.
What do the testes and ovaries produce to develop male and female characteristics?
The testes produce testosterone, and the ovaries produce estrogen and progesterone, which develop male and female characteristics.
Which statement accurately describes reproduction in animals?
Reproduction in animals involves the formation of gametes, fertilization, and development of offspring.
Which cells form the blood-testis barrier?
Sertoli cells form the blood-testis barrier in the testes.
What occurs during the proliferative phase of the menstrual cycle?
During the proliferative phase, the endometrium thickens and regenerates after menstruation.
True or false? Humans form gametes by a process called gametogenesis.
True. Gametogenesis is the process by which humans form gametes.
Which consist of sperm cells and egg cells?
Gametes consist of sperm cells and egg cells.
Which of the following is not a true statement about birth control? A) Birth control can prevent STIs. B) Birth control can prevent pregnancy. C) Birth control methods vary in effectiveness. D) Birth control requires consistent use.
A) Birth control can prevent STIs.
Eggs and developing follicles are located within which portion of the ovary?
Eggs and developing follicles are located within the ovarian cortex.
Which of the following is an example of a secondary sex characteristic? A) Facial hair in males. B) Ovaries in females. C) Testes in males. D) Uterus in females.
A) Facial hair in males.
Which of the following is not a barrier method of birth control? A) Condom. B) Diaphragm. C) Birth control pill. D) Cervical cap.
C) Birth control pill.
What is the difference between sperm and semen?
Sperm are the male gametes, while semen is the fluid that contains sperm along with secretions from male reproductive glands.
What is spermiogenesis?
Spermiogenesis is the final stage of spermatogenesis, where spermatids transform into mature spermatozoa.
Which client should be further assessed for an ectopic pregnancy?
A client with abdominal pain, vaginal bleeding, and a positive pregnancy test should be further assessed for an ectopic pregnancy.
What occurs in the first step of oogenesis?
In the first step of oogenesis, oogonia undergo mitosis to form primary oocytes.
Are the following statements true regarding Leydig or Sertoli cells? A) Leydig cells produce testosterone. B) Sertoli cells support sperm development. C) Leydig cells form the blood-testis barrier. D) Sertoli cells produce estrogen.
A) Leydig cells produce testosterone. B) Sertoli cells support sperm development.
Of the cells undergoing spermatogenesis, which are the stem cells?
Spermatogonia are the stem cells undergoing spermatogenesis.
The fallopian tubes connect the ovaries to which structure?
The fallopian tubes connect the ovaries to the uterus.
Which of the following statements is true concerning the mammary glands of both males and females? A) Only females have mammary glands. B) Mammary glands are functional in males. C) Mammary glands are present in both genders but functional primarily in females. D) Mammary glands produce testosterone.
C) Mammary glands are present in both genders but functional primarily in females.
Which of the following is considered a role of primary sex organs?
Primary sex organs produce sex hormones and gametes.
What occurs during the secretory phase of the uterine cycle?
During the secretory phase, the endometrium prepares for potential implantation by becoming more glandular and vascular.
Which of the following statements about spermatogenesis is not true? A) Spermatogenesis occurs in the ovaries. B) Spermatogenesis produces sperm cells. C) Spermatogenesis occurs in the testes. D) Spermatogenesis involves meiosis.
A) Spermatogenesis occurs in the ovaries.
Which of the following statements about reproduction is correct? A) Reproduction only occurs in females. B) Reproduction involves the formation of gametes. C) Reproduction does not require fertilization. D) Reproduction is not influenced by hormones.
B) Reproduction involves the formation of gametes.
Why is there unequal distribution of the cytoplasm during oogenesis?
Unequal distribution of the cytoplasm ensures that the resulting ovum has sufficient nutrients to support early development.
What do the umbilical arteries transport?
The umbilical arteries transport deoxygenated blood from the fetus to the placenta.
Which event occurs during the luteal phase of the ovarian cycle?
During the luteal phase, the corpus luteum forms and secretes progesterone to maintain the endometrium.
Which of the following is the final product of spermiogenesis?
The final product of spermiogenesis is mature spermatozoa.
In which layer of the uterus are the uterine glands found?
Uterine glands are found in the endometrium layer of the uterus.
Which is the priority nursing action for the client with an ectopic pregnancy?
The priority nursing action is to stabilize the client and prepare for possible surgical intervention.
Which of the following statements about the reproductive glands is true? A) The prostate gland produces ova. B) The seminal vesicles produce fructose-rich fluid. C) The ovaries produce testosterone. D) The testes produce estrogen.
B) The seminal vesicles produce fructose-rich fluid.
What is the goal of the secretory phase of the uterine cycle?
The goal of the secretory phase is to prepare the endometrium for potential implantation of a fertilized egg.
Which of the following statements about menopause is true? A) Menopause occurs in males. B) Menopause marks the end of reproductive capability in females. C) Menopause increases estrogen production. D) Menopause begins at puberty.
B) Menopause marks the end of reproductive capability in females.
Which cells in the seminiferous tubule give rise to sperm cells?
Spermatogonia in the seminiferous tubules give rise to sperm cells.