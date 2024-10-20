Introduction to the Reproductive System quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to the Reproductive System quiz #2
Which is true of a secondary oocyte?
A secondary oocyte is the cell that is released during ovulation and can be fertilized by sperm.
Which of the statements about the corpus luteum is false? A) The corpus luteum secretes progesterone. B) The corpus luteum forms after ovulation. C) The corpus luteum is permanent. D) The corpus luteum supports early pregnancy.
C) The corpus luteum is permanent.
Patient education on the use of a diaphragm should include which of the following? A) Diaphragms prevent STIs. B) Diaphragms should be used with spermicide. C) Diaphragms are a permanent form of birth control. D) Diaphragms do not require fitting.
B) Diaphragms should be used with spermicide.
Which event marks the end of the follicular phase of the ovarian cycle?
Ovulation marks the end of the follicular phase of the ovarian cycle.
What structure forms from the remnants of the follicle following ovulation?
The corpus luteum forms from the remnants of the follicle following ovulation.
Which medications are appropriate to treat vaginal candidiasis? Select all that apply. A) Fluconazole. B) Metronidazole. C) Clotrimazole. D) Amoxicillin.
A) Fluconazole. C) Clotrimazole.
How is gametogenesis different in females than in males?
In females, gametogenesis results in one mature ovum and polar bodies, while in males, it results in four mature sperm cells.
Which portion of the sperm contains the enzymes needed to penetrate the oocyte?
The acrosome portion of the sperm contains enzymes needed to penetrate the oocyte.
Which client should a nurse recognize has the highest risk to develop prostate cancer?
A client with a family history of prostate cancer and advanced age has the highest risk.
Which is the stem cell that directly produces spermatocytes?
Spermatogonia are the stem cells that directly produce spermatocytes.
Which of the following is a secondary sexual characteristic? A) Deepening of voice in males. B) Ovaries in females. C) Testes in males. D) Uterus in females.
A) Deepening of voice in males.
Which reproductive adaptation is more characteristic of mammals than amphibians?
Internal fertilization and development are more characteristic of mammals than amphibians.
What is the Barr body?
The Barr body is an inactivated X chromosome found in female cells.
Which of the following statements regarding menopause is false? A) Menopause occurs in males. B) Menopause marks the end of reproductive capability in females. C) Menopause decreases estrogen production. D) Menopause typically occurs in middle age.
A) Menopause occurs in males.
Which layer of the endometrium is the functional layer and what does it do?
The functional layer of the endometrium is the layer that thickens and sheds during the menstrual cycle.
Which of these is a secondary sex characteristic? A) Breast development in females. B) Ovaries in females. C) Testes in males. D) Uterus in females.
A) Breast development in females.
How do ovulated oocytes get into the uterus?
Ovulated oocytes are captured by the fimbriae of the fallopian tubes and transported to the uterus.
What occurs during the proliferative phase of the uterine cycle?
During the proliferative phase, the endometrium regenerates and thickens in preparation for potential implantation.
Which of the following is the least effective method of birth control? A) Condom. B) Diaphragm. C) Withdrawal method. D) Birth control pill.
C) Withdrawal method.
What is spermatogenesis?
Spermatogenesis is the process of forming sperm cells in the testes.
Which of these describes the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle?
The luteal phase is characterized by the formation of the corpus luteum and secretion of progesterone.
Which statement about human reproduction is false? A) Human reproduction involves gamete formation. B) Human reproduction requires fertilization. C) Human reproduction is influenced by hormones. D) Human reproduction does not involve meiosis.
D) Human reproduction does not involve meiosis.
Which part of a sperm is a modified Golgi complex and contains enzymes needed to penetrate the egg?
The acrosome is a modified Golgi complex that contains enzymes needed to penetrate the egg.
Which statement about human reproduction is correct? A) Human reproduction does not involve gametes. B) Human reproduction requires fertilization. C) Human reproduction is not influenced by hormones. D) Human reproduction does not involve meiosis.
B) Human reproduction requires fertilization.
Which description is true for a primary oocyte?
A primary oocyte is an immature egg cell that undergoes meiosis to form a secondary oocyte.
Which statement is not true about both the male and female reproductive systems? A) Both systems produce gametes. B) Both systems have primary sex organs. C) Both systems are active before puberty. D) Both systems are influenced by hormones.
C) Both systems are active before puberty.
What function does a flagellum fulfill for sperm?
The flagellum provides motility, allowing sperm to swim towards the egg.
Which nursing intervention is indicated for an infant born with a cleft lip?
Feeding techniques should be adapted to ensure adequate nutrition and prevent aspiration.
Which of the following statements concerning oogenesis is false? A) Oogenesis produces one mature ovum. B) Oogenesis begins at puberty. C) Oogenesis involves meiosis. D) Oogenesis results in polar bodies.
B) Oogenesis begins at puberty.
Which cell type gives rise to primary oocytes?
Oogonia give rise to primary oocytes.
Which nursing intervention is essential while caring for an infant with cleft lip or palate?
Ensuring proper feeding techniques to prevent aspiration and promote adequate nutrition is essential.
Which of the following options presents the correct sequence regarding the flow of sperm? A) Epididymis → Vas deferens → Urethra. B) Testes → Urethra → Vas deferens. C) Vas deferens → Epididymis → Urethra. D) Urethra → Epididymis → Vas deferens.
A) Epididymis → Vas deferens → Urethra.
Which describes the temperature for successful sperm production?
Successful sperm production requires a temperature slightly lower than the body's core temperature, typically maintained by the scrotum.
Why does semen contain fructose?
Semen contains fructose to provide energy for sperm motility.
Which of the following is true regarding mammary glands? A) Mammary glands are only present in females. B) Mammary glands produce testosterone. C) Mammary glands are present in both genders but functional primarily in females. D) Mammary glands are part of the male reproductive system.
C) Mammary glands are present in both genders but functional primarily in females.
Which of the following does semen allow for? A) Transport of ova. B) Nourishment of sperm. C) Production of testosterone. D) Formation of gametes.
B) Nourishment of sperm.
How many sperm cells form from a primary spermatocyte?
Four sperm cells form from a primary spermatocyte.