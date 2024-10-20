Introduction to the Reproductive System quiz #3 Flashcards

During which stage of the ovarian cycle will LH spike?
LH spikes during the ovulation stage of the ovarian cycle.
Which of the following is considered the mature ovary? A) Primary oocyte. B) Secondary oocyte. C) Corpus luteum. D) Graafian follicle.
D) Graafian follicle.
During the phallic stage, what occurs?
The phallic stage is a psychosexual development stage in children, not directly related to reproductive anatomy.
In which structure do sperm cells develop to maturity?
Sperm cells develop to maturity in the epididymis.
Which of the following is not a function of the reproductive system? A) Formation of gametes. B) Production of sex hormones. C) Regulation of blood pressure. D) Support of fetal development.
C) Regulation of blood pressure.
How much of the seminal fluid in the ejaculation does the prostate gland secrete?
The prostate gland secretes about 30% of the seminal fluid in ejaculation.
During menses, what occurs?
During menses, the functional layer of the endometrium is shed, resulting in menstrual bleeding.
What is the entire process of sperm production called?
The entire process of sperm production is called spermatogenesis.
Which of the following structures produces ova and the hormones estrogen and progesterone?
The ovaries produce ova and the hormones estrogen and progesterone.
Which of the following is not a characteristic of the seminal vesicles? A) Produces fructose-rich fluid. B) Contributes to semen volume. C) Produces sperm. D) Secretes alkaline fluid.
C) Produces sperm.
Which of the following do(es) not contribute to semen production? A) Seminal vesicles. B) Prostate gland. C) Bulbourethral glands. D) Ovaries.
D) Ovaries.
Which of the following statements about the follicular phase of the menstrual cycle is true? A) The follicular phase occurs after ovulation. B) The follicular phase involves the development of follicles. C) The follicular phase is characterized by high progesterone levels. D) The follicular phase is the shortest phase.
B) The follicular phase involves the development of follicles.
Which of the following statements about the clitoris is true? A) The clitoris is part of the male reproductive system. B) The clitoris is involved in sexual arousal. C) The clitoris produces ova. D) The clitoris secretes hormones.
B) The clitoris is involved in sexual arousal.
Which reproductive method is the most prevalent in mammals?
Internal fertilization is the most prevalent reproductive method in mammals.
What is the term that best describes egg and sperm?
The term that best describes egg and sperm is gametes.
Following ovulation, what occurs?
Following ovulation, the corpus luteum forms and secretes progesterone to maintain the endometrium.
What is the function of the sperm cell's acrosome?
The acrosome contains enzymes that help the sperm penetrate the egg during fertilization.
Which of the following statements about oogenesis is false? A) Oogenesis produces one mature ovum. B) Oogenesis begins at puberty. C) Oogenesis involves meiosis. D) Oogenesis results in polar bodies.
B) Oogenesis begins at puberty.
Which is an example of a secondary sex characteristic? A) Facial hair in males. B) Ovaries in females. C) Testes in males. D) Uterus in females.
A) Facial hair in males.
How are a vasectomy and a tubal ligation similar?
Both a vasectomy and a tubal ligation are surgical procedures that prevent the passage of gametes, thus serving as permanent birth control methods.
Which of the following statements regarding oral contraceptives is true? A) Oral contraceptives prevent STIs. B) Oral contraceptives require daily intake. C) Oral contraceptives are a barrier method. D) Oral contraceptives increase fertility.
B) Oral contraceptives require daily intake.
Which statement about the reproductive system of human females is true? A) Females produce sperm. B) Females have testes. C) Females undergo menopause. D) Females do not produce hormones.
C) Females undergo menopause.
When do the oogonia undergo mitosis?
Oogonia undergo mitosis during fetal development.
What is an example of a secondary sex characteristic?
An example of a secondary sex characteristic is breast development in females.
Which of the following is an example of a secondary sexual characteristic? A) Deepening of voice in males. B) Ovaries in females. C) Testes in males. D) Uterus in females.
A) Deepening of voice in males.
The ovary develops into what structure?
The ovary develops follicles, which can mature into ova.
Oogenesis occurs in which of the following structures?
Oogenesis occurs in the ovaries.
What is the function of the clitellum?
The clitellum is not related to human reproduction; it is part of the reproductive system in annelids like earthworms.
What part of the reproductive cycle is a virulent virus in?
A virulent virus is not part of the reproductive cycle; it refers to the ability of a virus to cause disease.
What is the function of the ductus deferens?
The ductus deferens transports sperm from the epididymis to the ejaculatory duct.
Which of the following contributes to the semen? A) Seminal vesicles. B) Prostate gland. C) Bulbourethral glands. D) Ovaries.
A) Seminal vesicles. B) Prostate gland. C) Bulbourethral glands.
What is the function of the seminiferous tubules?
The seminiferous tubules are the site of sperm production in the testes.