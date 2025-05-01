Introduction to the Reproductive System quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

What are gametes, and which types are produced by males and females? Gametes are reproductive cells. Males produce sperm, and females produce ova (eggs).

Do both males and females produce all three major sex hormones (testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone)? Yes, both males and females produce testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone, but in different primary concentrations.

At what stage of life does the reproductive system become active, and what triggers this activation? The reproductive system becomes active at puberty, which triggers the growth, development, and maturation of reproductive organs and their physiological processes.

How is copulation defined in the context of this course? Copulation is defined as penile-vaginal intercourse (insertion of a penis into a vagina).

What is the function of the testes? The testes produce sperm and secrete testosterone.

Why is the reproductive system considered unique compared to other body systems? The reproductive system is unique because it remains relatively inactive until puberty.