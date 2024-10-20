Introduction to the Urinary System definitions Flashcards
Introduction to the Urinary System definitions
- KidneysPaired organs in the lower back that filter waste from blood and produce urine.
- UretersPaired tubes that transport urine from the kidneys to the urinary bladder.
- Urinary BladderTemporary storage reservoir for urine before it exits the body.
- UrethraTube that transports urine from the bladder to the outside of the body.
- HomeostasisThe body's process of maintaining a stable internal environment.
- Electrolyte BalanceRegulation of minerals in the body to maintain fluid balance and function.
- Acid-Base BalanceThe maintenance of the correct pH level in the body.
- Metabolic WastesByproducts of metabolism that are excreted by the kidneys.
- ErythropoietinHormone produced by kidneys to stimulate red blood cell production.
- ReninEnzyme produced by kidneys that helps regulate blood pressure.
- Blood PressureThe force of circulating blood on the walls of blood vessels.
- Blood VolumeThe total amount of blood circulating within the body.