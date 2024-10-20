Skip to main content
Introduction to the Urinary System definitions Flashcards

Introduction to the Urinary System definitions
  • Kidneys
    Paired organs in the lower back that filter waste from blood and produce urine.
  • Ureters
    Paired tubes that transport urine from the kidneys to the urinary bladder.
  • Urinary Bladder
    Temporary storage reservoir for urine before it exits the body.
  • Urethra
    Tube that transports urine from the bladder to the outside of the body.
  • Homeostasis
    The body's process of maintaining a stable internal environment.
  • Electrolyte Balance
    Regulation of minerals in the body to maintain fluid balance and function.
  • Acid-Base Balance
    The maintenance of the correct pH level in the body.
  • Metabolic Wastes
    Byproducts of metabolism that are excreted by the kidneys.
  • Erythropoietin
    Hormone produced by kidneys to stimulate red blood cell production.
  • Renin
    Enzyme produced by kidneys that helps regulate blood pressure.
  • Blood Pressure
    The force of circulating blood on the walls of blood vessels.
  • Blood Volume
    The total amount of blood circulating within the body.