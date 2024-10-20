Introduction to the Urinary System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Kidneys Paired organs in the lower back that filter waste from blood and produce urine.

Ureters Paired tubes that transport urine from the kidneys to the urinary bladder.

Urinary Bladder Temporary storage reservoir for urine before it exits the body.

Urethra Tube that transports urine from the bladder to the outside of the body.

Homeostasis The body's process of maintaining a stable internal environment.

Electrolyte Balance Regulation of minerals in the body to maintain fluid balance and function.

Acid-Base Balance The maintenance of the correct pH level in the body.

Metabolic Wastes Byproducts of metabolism that are excreted by the kidneys.

Erythropoietin Hormone produced by kidneys to stimulate red blood cell production.

Renin Enzyme produced by kidneys that helps regulate blood pressure.

Blood Pressure The force of circulating blood on the walls of blood vessels.