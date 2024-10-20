Introduction to Tissues & Histology quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to Tissues & Histology quiz #1
What is the relationship between cells and tissues?
Tissues are groups of similar cells that work together to perform related functions, including their extracellular matrix.Which of these make up the vascular tissue? Sclerenchyma, Collenchyma, Parenchyma, Phloem
Phloem is part of the vascular tissue.

What are the three main types of body membranes?
The three main types of body membranes are mucous membranes, serous membranes, and cutaneous membranes.What tissue has lacunae?
Cartilage tissue has lacunae, which are small spaces that house cells.Which of the following is not a type of primary meristematic cell found in apical meristems? Protoderm, Ground meristem, Procambium, Sclerenchyma
Sclerenchyma is not a type of primary meristematic cell found in apical meristems.Which of the following is not a tissue found in the stem? Epidermis, Cortex, Xylem, Myeloid
Myeloid is not a tissue found in the stem.Which of the following is a list of parts included in the stem tissue? Epidermis, Cortex, Pith, Xylem, Phloem
Epidermis, Cortex, Pith, Xylem, Phloem are parts included in the stem tissue.Why are adipose tissues important?
Adipose tissues are important for storing energy in the form of triglycerides, providing insulation, and cushioning organs.Which body tissue consists largely of material outside of the cell?
Connective tissue consists largely of material outside of the cell, known as the extracellular matrix.What is the unit of structure for a tissue?
The unit of structure for a tissue is the cell.What type of tissue covers the epiphysis of bones and reduces friction in the joints?
Cartilage tissue covers the epiphysis of bones and reduces friction in the joints.Which type of tissue forms a communication and coordination system within the body?
Nervous tissue forms a communication and coordination system within the body.Which of the following is not a type of tissue? Epithelial, Connective, Muscle, Bone
Bone is not a type of tissue; it is a specialized connective tissue.Which tissue type or organ is correctly matched with its germ layer tissue? Epithelial - Ectoderm, Muscle - Mesoderm, Nervous - Endoderm
The three major types of tissue membranes are mucous membranes, serous membranes, and cutaneous membranes.Which of the following is not a step in tissue repair? Inflammation, Organization, Regeneration, Calcification
Calcification is not a step in tissue repair.What tissue serves as the model for bones formed during endochondral ossification?
Cartilage tissue serves as the model for bones formed during endochondral ossification.What are the four primary types of tissue?
Adipose tissue stores triglycerides.Which of these tissues has lacunae?
Cartilage tissue has lacunae.Which describes vessel elements and tracheids at maturity?
Vessel elements and tracheids are dead at maturity and function in water transport.Which of the following is the study of the structure and function of tissues?
Histology is the study of the structure and function of tissues.How are histones related to nucleosomes?
Tissues are made of groups of similar cells and their extracellular matrix.What type of tissue is not tightly woven?
Connective tissue is not tightly woven, as it has a prominent extracellular matrix.Which histone helps stabilize the solenoid structure?
Histone H1 helps stabilize the solenoid structure of chromatin.In which type of tissue are cells separated by a matrix?
In connective tissue, cells are separated by a matrix.Distinguish between a tiny root and a root hair. What is the function of a root hair?
A tiny root is a part of the root system, while a root hair is an extension of a root cell that increases surface area for absorption.Which of the following tissue types is the most diverse in the body?
Connective tissue is the most diverse tissue type in the body.Which type of tissue is designed to stretch?
Elastic connective tissue is designed to stretch.Which of the following tissues is myeloid?
Bone marrow tissue is myeloid.Which type of tissue fills internal spaces of the body?
Connective tissue fills internal spaces of the body.How does monocot root structure differ from dicot root structure?
Monocot roots have a fibrous root system, while dicot roots typically have a taproot system.Which type of tissue provides structure and support for the body?
Connective tissue provides structure and support for the body.Which tissue type includes two major inter-dependent types of cells?
The three germ layers, ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm, give rise to all of the body's mature tissues.