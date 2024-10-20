Skip to main content
Introduction to Water definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Water definitions
  • Polar Molecule
    A molecule with an uneven distribution of charges, resulting in partial positive and negative regions.
  • Polar Covalent Bonds
    A type of bond where electrons are shared unequally, leading to partial charges on atoms.
  • Hydrogen Bonds
    Weak attractions between the partial positive hydrogen of one molecule and the partial negative atom of another.
  • Cohesion
    The attraction between molecules of the same substance, contributing to surface tension.
  • Adhesion
    The attraction between molecules of different substances, aiding in capillary action.
  • Surface Tension
    The elastic tendency of a fluid surface, allowing it to resist external force.
  • Low Density in Solid Form
    Characteristic of ice, where molecules are spaced further apart than in liquid water.
  • High Specific Heat
    The ability of water to absorb and retain heat, stabilizing temperatures.
  • Heat of Vaporization
    The energy required to convert water from liquid to gas, aiding in cooling.
  • Universal Solvent
    Water's ability to dissolve many substances due to its polarity, facilitating chemical reactions.