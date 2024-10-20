Introduction to Water definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Polar Molecule A molecule with an uneven distribution of charges, resulting in partial positive and negative regions.

Polar Covalent Bonds A type of bond where electrons are shared unequally, leading to partial charges on atoms.

Hydrogen Bonds Weak attractions between the partial positive hydrogen of one molecule and the partial negative atom of another.

Cohesion The attraction between molecules of the same substance, contributing to surface tension.

Adhesion The attraction between molecules of different substances, aiding in capillary action.

Surface Tension The elastic tendency of a fluid surface, allowing it to resist external force.

Low Density in Solid Form Characteristic of ice, where molecules are spaced further apart than in liquid water.

High Specific Heat The ability of water to absorb and retain heat, stabilizing temperatures.

Heat of Vaporization The energy required to convert water from liquid to gas, aiding in cooling.