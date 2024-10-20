Introduction to Water quiz Flashcards
Introduction to Water quiz
What step in the water treatment process involves the removal of sediment?
The step in the water treatment process that involves the removal of sediment is called sedimentation.Which of the following are water-conducting cells that are dead at functional maturity: tracheids, vessel elements, sieve-tube elements, or companion cells?
Tracheids and vessel elements are water-conducting cells that are dead at functional maturity.What is the chemical formula for water?
The chemical formula for water is H2O.What type of bonds allow water molecules to form hydrogen bonds?
Polar covalent bonds allow water molecules to form hydrogen bonds.What charge does the oxygen atom in a water molecule have?
The oxygen atom in a water molecule has a partial negative charge.What are the four emergent properties of water?
The four emergent properties of water are cohesion, adhesion, surface tension, low density in solid form, high specific heat and heat of vaporization, and its role as a universal solvent.What property of water allows it to act as a universal solvent?
Water's polarity allows it to act as a universal solvent.What is the significance of water's high specific heat?
Water's high specific heat helps regulate temperature in the environment, making it essential for sustaining life.How does water's low density in solid form benefit life on Earth?
Water's low density in solid form allows ice to float, insulating aquatic life in cold environments.What is the role of hydrogen bonds in water's properties?
Hydrogen bonds are crucial for water's properties such as cohesion, adhesion, and high specific heat.