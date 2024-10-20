Skip to main content
Ions - Sodium and Potassium definitions Flashcards

Ions - Sodium and Potassium definitions
  • Electrochemical Gradient
    A force combining electrical and concentration gradients, influencing ion movement across cell membranes.
  • Electrical Gradient
    A force causing ions to move toward areas of opposite charge, based on the principle that opposites attract.
  • Concentration Gradient
    A force driving ions from high to low concentration areas, influencing the rate of ion diffusion.
  • Sodium-Potassium Pump
    An ATP-consuming pump that ejects 3 sodium ions and imports 2 potassium ions, moving them against their gradients.
  • ATP
    A molecule providing energy for active transport processes like the sodium-potassium pump.
  • Neuron
    A cell type where sodium and potassium ion concentrations are crucial for resting and active states.
  • Cytosol
    The negatively charged fluid inside a cell where potassium ions are typically more concentrated.
  • Extracellular Fluid
    The positively charged fluid outside a cell where sodium ions are typically more concentrated.
  • Leak Channel
    A channel allowing ions to move freely across the cell membrane, contributing to resting ion distribution.
  • Active Transport
    A process moving ions against their electrochemical gradients using energy from ATP.
  • Resting State
    A condition where a neuron is not transmitting signals, with specific ion concentration distributions.
  • Diffusion
    The passive movement of ions from high to low concentration areas, driven by concentration gradients.
  • Potassium Ion
    A positively charged ion with higher intracellular concentration, moving via concentration and electrical gradients.
  • Sodium Ion
    A positively charged ion with higher extracellular concentration, moving via concentration and electrical gradients.
  • Chemical Gradient
    Another term for concentration gradient, emphasizing ion movement from high to low concentration areas.