Ions - Sodium and Potassium definitions Flashcards

Electrochemical Gradient A force combining electrical and concentration gradients, influencing ion movement across cell membranes.

Electrical Gradient A force causing ions to move toward areas of opposite charge, based on the principle that opposites attract.

Concentration Gradient A force driving ions from high to low concentration areas, influencing the rate of ion diffusion.

Sodium-Potassium Pump An ATP-consuming pump that ejects 3 sodium ions and imports 2 potassium ions, moving them against their gradients.

ATP A molecule providing energy for active transport processes like the sodium-potassium pump.

Neuron A cell type where sodium and potassium ion concentrations are crucial for resting and active states.

Cytosol The negatively charged fluid inside a cell where potassium ions are typically more concentrated.

Extracellular Fluid The positively charged fluid outside a cell where sodium ions are typically more concentrated.

Leak Channel A channel allowing ions to move freely across the cell membrane, contributing to resting ion distribution.

Active Transport A process moving ions against their electrochemical gradients using energy from ATP.

Resting State A condition where a neuron is not transmitting signals, with specific ion concentration distributions.

Diffusion The passive movement of ions from high to low concentration areas, driven by concentration gradients.

Potassium Ion A positively charged ion with higher intracellular concentration, moving via concentration and electrical gradients.

Sodium Ion A positively charged ion with higher extracellular concentration, moving via concentration and electrical gradients.