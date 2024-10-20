Ions - Sodium and Potassium quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the source of energy used to power the sodium-potassium pump?
The source of energy used to power the sodium-potassium pump is ATP.
The concentrations of which two ions are highest outside the cell?
The concentrations of sodium ions are highest outside the cell, while potassium ions are highest inside the cell.
How does the sodium-potassium pump make the interior of the cell negatively charged?
The sodium-potassium pump makes the interior of the cell negatively charged by ejecting three sodium ions out of the cell and bringing two potassium ions into the cell, resulting in a net loss of positive charge.
Which of the following describes the sodium-potassium pump? A) It moves ions with their concentration gradient B) It moves ions against their concentration gradient C) It does not require energy D) It moves ions passively
B) It moves ions against their concentration gradient
What do voltage-gated ion channels open in response to?
Voltage-gated ion channels open in response to changes in membrane potential.
Which of the following statements about ion channels are true? A) They require ATP to function B) They allow passive movement of ions C) They move ions against their concentration gradient D) They are always open
B) They allow passive movement of ions
Which channels are highly concentrated in the nodes of Ranvier?
Voltage-gated sodium channels are highly concentrated in the nodes of Ranvier.
Which client is at risk for the development of a potassium level of 5.5 meq/l (5.5 mmol/l)?
A client with kidney dysfunction or those taking potassium-sparing diuretics may be at risk for hyperkalemia, which is a potassium level of 5.5 meq/l or higher.
Which of the following is the major positive ion outside cells? A) Sodium B) Potassium C) Calcium D) Chloride
A) Sodium
Which of the following statements is false regarding the sodium-potassium pump? A) It moves sodium out of the cell B) It moves potassium into the cell C) It requires ATP D) It moves ions with their concentration gradient
D) It moves ions with their concentration gradient
What is the most abundant extracellular cation?
The most abundant extracellular cation is sodium.
What ions are necessary for both the intrinsic and extrinsic pathways to the coagulation cascade?
Calcium ions are necessary for both the intrinsic and extrinsic pathways to the coagulation cascade.
Which mineral is required for normal muscle and nerve function and aids in water balance?
Potassium is required for normal muscle and nerve function and aids in water balance.
Which of the following statements about sodium imbalances are true? Select all that apply. A) Hypernatremia can cause dehydration B) Hyponatremia can lead to edema C) Sodium imbalances affect nerve function D) Sodium imbalances do not affect blood pressure
A) Hypernatremia can cause dehydration, B) Hyponatremia can lead to edema, C) Sodium imbalances affect nerve function
Which of the following is a function of potassium? A) Regulating blood pressure B) Muscle contraction C) Bone formation D) Oxygen transport
B) Muscle contraction
Which of the following are functions of potassium? A) Muscle contraction B) Nerve function C) Bone formation D) Oxygen transport
A) Muscle contraction, B) Nerve function
Which of the following is true with regard to sodium and potassium? A) Sodium is the major intracellular cation B) Potassium is the major extracellular cation C) Sodium is the major extracellular cation D) Potassium is the major intracellular cation
C) Sodium is the major extracellular cation, D) Potassium is the major intracellular cation
Which of the following allow the movement of potassium through the neuronal membrane? A) Voltage-gated potassium channels B) Sodium-potassium pump C) Potassium leak channels D) Calcium channels
A) Voltage-gated potassium channels, C) Potassium leak channels
Which of the following accurately describes the gate(gates) of voltage-gated sodium channels? A) They open in response to chemical signals B) They open in response to changes in voltage C) They are always open D) They open in response to mechanical stress
B) They open in response to changes in voltage
Where would calcium ions be predominately found?
Calcium ions are predominately found in the extracellular fluid.
What is the most abundant intracellular cation?
The most abundant intracellular cation is potassium.
By what process is sodium moved out of the cell?
Sodium is moved out of the cell by active transport via the sodium-potassium pump.
Which of these conditions is not a result of hyperkalemia? A) Muscle weakness B) Cardiac arrhythmias C) Increased blood pressure D) Nerve dysfunction
C) Increased blood pressure
Which of the following is not a major function of sodium? A) Muscle contraction B) Nerve impulse transmission C) Fluid balance D) Bone formation
D) Bone formation
Which of the following statements regarding gated channels is false? A) They require ATP to function B) They open in response to specific stimuli C) They allow passive movement of ions D) They are selective for specific ions
A) They require ATP to function
What is the major cation found in intracellular fluid?
The major cation found in intracellular fluid is potassium.
Which is the main anion in the intracellular fluid?
The main anion in the intracellular fluid is phosphate.
Which of the following describes the function of the sodium-potassium pump? A) It moves ions passively B) It requires ATP C) It moves ions with their concentration gradient D) It does not affect cell charge