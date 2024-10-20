Ions - Sodium and Potassium quiz #2 Flashcards
Ions - Sodium and Potassium quiz #2
What is the most abundant intracellular cation?
The most abundant intracellular cation is potassium.What ions rush into a neuron during depolarization?
Sodium ions rush into a neuron during depolarization.Which of these receptor molecules would allow Na+ to flow into the cell? A) Voltage-gated sodium channels B) Sodium-potassium pump C) Potassium leak channels D) Calcium channels
A) Voltage-gated sodium channelsWhy is the sodium-potassium pump important?
The sodium-potassium pump is important for maintaining the resting membrane potential, regulating cell volume, and ensuring proper nerve and muscle function.Which of the following blocks voltage-gated sodium channels? A) Tetrodotoxin B) Potassium C) Calcium D) ATP
A) Tetrodotoxin