Krebs Cycle definitions Flashcards

Krebs Cycle The third stage of aerobic respiration, oxidizing acetyl-CoA to produce ATP, NADH, and FADH2.

Citric Acid Cycle Another name for the Krebs Cycle, emphasizing the production of citrate from acetyl-CoA and oxaloacetate.

TCA Cycle A synonym for the Krebs Cycle, highlighting its role in tricarboxylic acid metabolism.

Acetyl-CoA A molecule that enters the Krebs Cycle, reacting with oxaloacetate to form citrate.

Oxaloacetate A four-carbon molecule that reacts with acetyl-CoA to form citrate in the Krebs Cycle.

Citrate A six-carbon molecule formed in the Krebs Cycle from acetyl-CoA and oxaloacetate.

NADH An electron carrier produced in the Krebs Cycle, used in the electron transport chain.

FADH2 An electron carrier produced in the Krebs Cycle, contributing to ATP production in the ETC.

ATP The primary energy currency of the cell, produced in small amounts during the Krebs Cycle.

CO2 A byproduct of the Krebs Cycle, released during the oxidation of citrate.

Phase A The initial phase of the Krebs Cycle where acetyl-CoA enters and forms citrate.

Phase B The phase of the Krebs Cycle involving citrate oxidation, producing ATP, NADH, and CO2.

Phase C The final phase of the Krebs Cycle, regenerating oxaloacetate and producing NADH and FADH2.

Substrate-level Phosphorylation A process in the Krebs Cycle that generates ATP directly from a substrate.